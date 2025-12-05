 Pune Airport Deploys Full Teams As IndiGo Cancellations Trigger Congestion And Flight Disruptions; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Airport Deploys Full Teams As IndiGo Cancellations Trigger Congestion And Flight Disruptions; Video

Pune Airport Deploys Full Teams As IndiGo Cancellations Trigger Congestion And Flight Disruptions; Video

Between 0000 hrs and 0800 hrs on 5 December 2025, a total of 16 IndiGo arrival flights and 16 IndiGo departure flights were cancelled, while one NAG-PNQ flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Operations of all other airlines remained unaffected, and they were accommodated without any disruptions.

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Amid the ongoing airline operational disruptions affecting flight schedules nationwide, Pune Airport on Friday confirmed that all airport teams remain fully mobilised across operations, terminal management, security, apron services. | X @ShumantB

Pune: Amid the ongoing airline operational disruptions affecting flight schedules nationwide, Pune Airport on Friday confirmed that all airport teams remain fully mobilised across operations, terminal management, security, apron services, and passenger facilitation to ensure uninterrupted support and smooth terminal functioning.

According to the airport authorities, additional manpower has been deployed during night hours to supervise ground operations and coordinate closely with all stakeholders to uphold passenger safety, improve crowd management, and provide real-time assistance throughout the terminal.

Between 0000 hrs and 0800 hrs on 5 December 2025, a total of 16 IndiGo arrival flights and 16 IndiGo departure flights were cancelled, while one NAG-PNQ flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Operations of all other airlines remained unaffected, and they were accommodated without any disruptions.

Authorities noted that the primary bottleneck stemmed from parking bay congestion, as multiple IndiGo aircraft continued to occupy bays while awaiting crew availability. This shortage of free bays resulted in limited parking space and triggered sequential delays for subsequent arrivals and departures of various carriers.

FPJ Shorts
NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub Releases Roadmap On Transforming India Into A Leading Quantum-Powered Economy
NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub Releases Roadmap On Transforming India Into A Leading Quantum-Powered Economy
Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case
Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case
Shocking Layoff At Ciena Gurugram Office: New Mother Terminated Days After Maternity Return Amid Family Crisis
Shocking Layoff At Ciena Gurugram Office: New Mother Terminated Days After Maternity Return Amid Family Crisis
DDLJ Turns 30! SRK & Kajol Commemorate Raj & Simran's Bronze Statue In London, 'Reliving A Piece Of Our History'
DDLJ Turns 30! SRK & Kajol Commemorate Raj & Simran's Bronze Statue In London, 'Reliving A Piece Of Our History'
Read Also
'Special Gift For Mumbaikars': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis After 10 New Local Train Services Approved...
article-image

Pune Airport said that it continues to work in close coordination with airlines, ground handling agencies, Air Traffic Control, CISF, and terminal service partners to effectively manage congestion, enhance passenger facilitation, and support the earliest possible restoration of normal flight operations.

"Passenger welfare remains our utmost priority, and we sincerely appreciate the patience and cooperation of all travellers during this period," it said.

Further, the Pune Airport Director said that sixteen arrivals and sixteen departures were cancelled between 12 am and 8 am and that one Nagpur-Pune flight was diverted to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the high-level meeting called by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu to review IndiGo's ongoing operational disruptions concluded on Thursday, with top representatives from key aviation bodies present in the meeting.

Read Also
Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹1,120 Crore Assets Of Reliance Anil Ambani Group In RHFL–RCFL–Yes Bank...
article-image

Representatives from IndiGo, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the Aviation Secretary participated in the meeting.

The discussions were convened against the backdrop of severe passenger inconvenience nationwide, with hundreds of flights delayed, rescheduled, or cancelled over the past several days.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Counterculture | All India Radio Nears 90: A Glorious Legacy Fading Under Commercial Clutter?

Counterculture | All India Radio Nears 90: A Glorious Legacy Fading Under Commercial Clutter?

Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case

Digvijay Patil Seeks Time To Present Documents In Pune EOW Probe Over Mundhwa Land Deal Case

Relief For Job Seekers: Maha Govt Extends Selection Lists For Group B, C, D Posts To 2 Years

Relief For Job Seekers: Maha Govt Extends Selection Lists For Group B, C, D Posts To 2 Years

Pune Airport Deploys Full Teams As IndiGo Cancellations Trigger Congestion And Flight Disruptions;...

Pune Airport Deploys Full Teams As IndiGo Cancellations Trigger Congestion And Flight Disruptions;...

Pune News: NGT Orders Ashtech Pvt Ltd To Pay ₹29.68 Lakh For Operating RMC Plant Despite Closure...

Pune News: NGT Orders Ashtech Pvt Ltd To Pay ₹29.68 Lakh For Operating RMC Plant Despite Closure...