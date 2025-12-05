'Special Gift For Mumbaikars': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis After 10 New Local Train Services Approved Between Nerul, Belapur & Uran

Big Relief For Commuters: 10 New Local Train Services Approved Between Nerul, Belapur and Uran | File Pic (Representative Image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the approval of additional suburban train services on the Uran route, calling it a “special gift for Mumbaikars”. Sharing a letter received from the Ministry of Railways, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for accepting his request to enhance local train connectivity in the region.

A special gift for Mumbaikars!

Thank you, Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji, and Hon. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, for initiating additional local train services: Nerul–Uran–Nerul (4 trips) and Belapur–Uran–Belapur (6 trips), in response to my request. Grateful for the approval of… pic.twitter.com/Ia5joBrAGI — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 5, 2025

In his post on X, Fadnavis said the move would significantly benefit daily commuters and make travel easier for people living in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas. The approval also includes stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan stations, which have been long-standing demands of local passengers.

Ten New Suburban Services Approved

As per the official communication issued by the Railway Board on 3 December 2025, a total of 10 new suburban services have been sanctioned on the port line route. These include:

Nerul–Uran–Nerul: 4 services

Belapur–Uran–Belapur: 6 services

The decision follows a proposal sent by the Maharashtra government on 25 September 2025, seeking improved suburban rail connectivity for public convenience.

Stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan Stations

The Railway Board has also approved the provision of stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan stations for port line suburban services. This is expected to provide much-needed relief to commuters from rapidly developing residential and industrial pockets along the Uran corridor, who currently depend on road transport for last-mile connectivity.

Faster Port Line Services Planned

In addition to the new services and stoppages, the Ministry has sanctioned the speeding up of port line services on both the Nerul–Uran and Belapur–Uran sections. Railway officials have been instructed to implement the changes at the earliest convenient date and to ensure wide publicity for public awareness.

The Railway Board has marked the matter as “most urgent” and directed Central Railway authorities to ensure compliance and immediate action.

Boost to Daily Commuters

Welcoming the decision, CM Fadnavis said the additional services and new stoppages would reduce congestion, cut waiting time, and improve overall travel convenience for thousands of commuters traveling between Navi Mumbai and Uran.