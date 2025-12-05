 'Special Gift For Mumbaikars': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis After 10 New Local Train Services Approved Between Nerul, Belapur & Uran
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Special Gift For Mumbaikars': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis After 10 New Local Train Services Approved Between Nerul, Belapur & Uran

'Special Gift For Mumbaikars': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis After 10 New Local Train Services Approved Between Nerul, Belapur & Uran

The Railway Ministry has approved 10 new suburban local train services on the Uran route following a request from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. The decision includes services between Nerul–Uran and Belapur–Uran, along with stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan stations, aiming to improve daily commuting for Navi Mumbai passengers.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Big Relief For Commuters: 10 New Local Train Services Approved Between Nerul, Belapur and Uran | File Pic (Representative Image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the approval of additional suburban train services on the Uran route, calling it a “special gift for Mumbaikars”. Sharing a letter received from the Ministry of Railways, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for accepting his request to enhance local train connectivity in the region.

In his post on X, Fadnavis said the move would significantly benefit daily commuters and make travel easier for people living in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas. The approval also includes stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan stations, which have been long-standing demands of local passengers.

Ten New Suburban Services Approved

As per the official communication issued by the Railway Board on 3 December 2025, a total of 10 new suburban services have been sanctioned on the port line route. These include:

FPJ Shorts
RBI Cuts Repo Rate, Making Housing, Auto & Commercial Loans Cheaper
RBI Cuts Repo Rate, Making Housing, Auto & Commercial Loans Cheaper
Flipkart Buy Buy Sale 2025 In India Begins: Nothing Phone 3 At ₹49,999, Phone 3a At ₹21,999, More Price Cuts
Flipkart Buy Buy Sale 2025 In India Begins: Nothing Phone 3 At ₹49,999, Phone 3a At ₹21,999, More Price Cuts
IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Intervenes, Airline Issues Apology — 10 Key Developments Explained
IndiGo Crisis: Over 550 Flights Cancelled, DGCA Intervenes, Airline Issues Apology — 10 Key Developments Explained
Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun's Actioner Is A Semi Dragfest In The Name Of Patriotism (TILL INTERVAL)
Dhurandhar Review: Ranveer Singh & Sara Arjun's Actioner Is A Semi Dragfest In The Name Of Patriotism (TILL INTERVAL)

Nerul–Uran–Nerul: 4 services

Belapur–Uran–Belapur: 6 services

The decision follows a proposal sent by the Maharashtra government on 25 September 2025, seeking improved suburban rail connectivity for public convenience.

Read Also
Ulhasnagar Woman Harassed in Divyang Coach Of Mumbai Local Train; 2 Arrested | Video
article-image

Stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan Stations

The Railway Board has also approved the provision of stoppages at Targhar and Gavhan stations for port line suburban services. This is expected to provide much-needed relief to commuters from rapidly developing residential and industrial pockets along the Uran corridor, who currently depend on road transport for last-mile connectivity.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway To Run 12 Midnight Special Locals For Dr Babasaheb...
article-image

Faster Port Line Services Planned

In addition to the new services and stoppages, the Ministry has sanctioned the speeding up of port line services on both the Nerul–Uran and Belapur–Uran sections. Railway officials have been instructed to implement the changes at the earliest convenient date and to ensure wide publicity for public awareness.

The Railway Board has marked the matter as “most urgent” and directed Central Railway authorities to ensure compliance and immediate action.

Boost to Daily Commuters

Welcoming the decision, CM Fadnavis said the additional services and new stoppages would reduce congestion, cut waiting time, and improve overall travel convenience for thousands of commuters traveling between Navi Mumbai and Uran.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Special Gift For Mumbaikars': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis After 10 New Local Train Services Approved...

'Special Gift For Mumbaikars': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis After 10 New Local Train Services Approved...

Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹1,120 Crore Assets Of Reliance Anil Ambani Group In RHFL–RCFL–Yes Bank...

Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹1,120 Crore Assets Of Reliance Anil Ambani Group In RHFL–RCFL–Yes Bank...

MPCB To Inspect TMC Demolition Sites After Civic Body Accused Of Ignoring Pollution Norms In Recent...

MPCB To Inspect TMC Demolition Sites After Civic Body Accused Of Ignoring Pollution Norms In Recent...

Mumbai: Father-Son Triveni Developers Duo Arrested In Kerala For Multi-Crore Fraud Involving Fake...

Mumbai: Father-Son Triveni Developers Duo Arrested In Kerala For Multi-Crore Fraud Involving Fake...

Maharashtra Govt Forms Six Vigilance Teams Across Revenue Divisions To Probe Complaints And Boost...

Maharashtra Govt Forms Six Vigilance Teams Across Revenue Divisions To Probe Complaints And Boost...