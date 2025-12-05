VIDEO: BJP MLA Rahul Kul's Son Buys Mare For Rs 11.11 Lakh At Sarangkheda Horse Market |

Many leaders also pursue big hobbies beyond politics. Some become animal lovers, while others are crazy about bullock cart racing. Some leaders also like to participate in horse racing. There are many animals in the world whose price is in the millions. Especially, there is a lot of talk about the love of horses by celebrities.

The horse market in Nandurbar’s Sarangkheda is famous all over the world. Traders from various states have entered this market to sell horses. Aditya Kul, son of BJP MLA Rahul Kul from Daund, has bought a mare for Rs 11,11,111 in this horse market. The photos of this mare have gone viral on social media, and many people have wondered what exactly the speciality of this horse.

Popular among celebrities

According to the information received, horse traders from various states have entered the market in Sarangkheda for horse sales. Aditya, son of Daund MLA Rahul Kul, bought a mare worth Rs 11 lakh 11 thousand 111 from the horse market here. Every year, many celebrities come to this horse market to buy horses. The horse market in Sarangkheda, which is famous for its horses, has flourished with the arrival of horses from various states. Over 2200 horses have entered the horse market for sale.

So far, the turnover from the sale of horses has exceeded Rs 50 lakh. However, there is talk of horses like Yuvraj, Sultan, Ruby and Manasi, and horse enthusiasts are flocking to see them. Aditya, son of Daund MLA Rahul Kul, bought a 20-month-old Nukra breed mare owned by Krishnaveer Singh Rajput of Bharatpur (Rajasthan) for Rs 11 lakh 11 thousand 111. Aditya is studying in his first year at the Law College at Ferguson College in Pune. Aditya said that he bought the mare because he loves horses. Said. Last year, too, he had bought a horse in Sarangkheda.

Many historical records

The village of Sarangkheda in Shahada taluka of Nandurbar district is situated on the banks of the Tapi River. There is a temple of Ekmukhi Datta here. The Yatra festival held here has a tradition of over 300 years. The horse market here is famous in the country and abroad.

The horse market here is counted after Pushkar in India. Many ancient records are found about this horse market. It is said that Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj also bought horses from here throughout history.

It is recorded that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj stayed near Tapi in this area while fighting the Mughals during the war. There is also a record of buying horses in this historical horse market. Evidence of this has been given in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj series.