Nashik: Municipal Council Results To Set Tone For Zilla Parishad Elections |

Nashik: As the results of the recently held Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council elections in the district are scheduled to be declared on 21 December, all political parties have begun making their internal calculations.



According to the BJP’s internal survey, about 60% of municipal council chairpersons and a similar proportion of members across the state are likely to be from the BJP.



Considering this estimate, it will be interesting to see how strong the BJP’s performance will be in Nashik district. Since in many places the Mahayuti (BJP–Shiv Sena–NCP) partners contested separately, the results are expected to have a direct impact on the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.



First Phase of Local Body Elections



The Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council elections were held as the first phase of local self-government elections. Even though the Mahayuti showed unity during the Assembly elections, in these local polls they appeared divided.



In many places, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP contested independently; in some areas it turned into a direct BJP–Shiv Sena vs. NCP contest. Although these are local elections, the Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and several state-level leaders conducted aggressive campaign rallies.



Prestige at Stake for Key Leaders



Many senior leaders actively participated, making this election crucial for their political standing. Examples include:



Yeola: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal is facing a united challenge from Shiv Sena and NCP.



Sinnar: To corner Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate, BJP, Shiv Sena, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) put up independent candidates.



Bhagur: Shiv Sena deputy leader Vijay Karanjkar



Igatpuri: Former BJP Municipal Council president Sanjay Indulkar



Trimbakeshwar: BJP leader Kailas Ghule



Pimpalgaon Baswant: NCP MLA Dilip Bankar



Nandgaon & Manmad: Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande



Chandwad: BJP MLA Dr. Rahul Aher



Ozar: Former MLA Anil Kadam



Satana: BJP MLA Dilip Borse



All are striving hard to safeguard their respective strongholds.







Zilla Parishad–Panchayat Samiti Elections: Will Parties Go Solo?

During municipal election campaigning, leaders of all three Mahayuti parties openly criticized each other, increasing internal bitterness.

Considering the sentiments of party workers, all three parties seem inclined to contest independently, except in a few exceptional places.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty within the Maha Vikas Aghadi continues, and only time will determine whether their alliance remains intact.