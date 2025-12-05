 Nashik: Municipal Council Results To Set Tone For Zilla Parishad Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Municipal Council Results To Set Tone For Zilla Parishad Elections

Nashik: Municipal Council Results To Set Tone For Zilla Parishad Elections

As the results of the recently held Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council elections in the district are scheduled to be declared on 21 December, all political parties have begun making their internal calculations.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Municipal Council Results To Set Tone For Zilla Parishad Elections |

Nashik: As the results of the recently held Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council elections in the district are scheduled to be declared on 21 December, all political parties have begun making their internal calculations.


According to the BJP’s internal survey, about 60% of municipal council chairpersons and a similar proportion of members across the state are likely to be from the BJP.


Considering this estimate, it will be interesting to see how strong the BJP’s performance will be in Nashik district. Since in many places the Mahayuti (BJP–Shiv Sena–NCP) partners contested separately, the results are expected to have a direct impact on the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

First Phase of Local Body Elections

The Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council elections were held as the first phase of local self-government elections. Even though the Mahayuti showed unity during the Assembly elections, in these local polls they appeared divided.


In many places, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP contested independently; in some areas it turned into a direct BJP–Shiv Sena vs. NCP contest. Although these are local elections, the Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and several state-level leaders conducted aggressive campaign rallies.

FPJ Shorts
Railways Set Up Passenger Helpdesks at Mumbai Airport’s T1 & T2 Terminal Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations | Pics
Railways Set Up Passenger Helpdesks at Mumbai Airport’s T1 & T2 Terminal Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations | Pics
Chhattisgarh: 5, Including Minor, Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jashpur; Video Surfaces
Chhattisgarh: 5, Including Minor, Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jashpur; Video Surfaces
Take A Culinary Voyage in a Glass At Mumbai's Gimlet Garden, As You Sip Their Elevated Cocktails
Take A Culinary Voyage in a Glass At Mumbai's Gimlet Garden, As You Sip Their Elevated Cocktails
HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Starts On December 12; Here's How To Apply
HPCRA Patwari Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 530 Posts Starts On December 12; Here's How To Apply
Read Also
Rohit Pawar Summoned To Nashik Court On Dec 9 In Minister Kokate Defamation Case
article-image


Prestige at Stake for Key Leaders

Many senior leaders actively participated, making this election crucial for their political standing. Examples include:

Yeola: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal is facing a united challenge from Shiv Sena and NCP.

Sinnar: To corner Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate, BJP, Shiv Sena, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) put up independent candidates.

Bhagur: Shiv Sena deputy leader Vijay Karanjkar

Igatpuri: Former BJP Municipal Council president Sanjay Indulkar

Trimbakeshwar: BJP leader Kailas Ghule

Pimpalgaon Baswant: NCP MLA Dilip Bankar

Nandgaon & Manmad: Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande

Chandwad: BJP MLA Dr. Rahul Aher

Ozar: Former MLA Anil Kadam

Satana: BJP MLA Dilip Borse

All are striving hard to safeguard their respective strongholds.

Read Also
Nashik: MSRTC Launches Electric AC Buses To Borivali, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
article-image



Zilla Parishad–Panchayat Samiti Elections: Will Parties Go Solo?
During municipal election campaigning, leaders of all three Mahayuti parties openly criticized each other, increasing internal bitterness.
Considering the sentiments of party workers, all three parties seem inclined to contest independently, except in a few exceptional places.
Meanwhile, the uncertainty within the Maha Vikas Aghadi continues, and only time will determine whether their alliance remains intact.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 20 Police Inspectors Set for Promotion To ACP Rank; Suspended Officer In Scam Also On List

Nashik: 20 Police Inspectors Set for Promotion To ACP Rank; Suspended Officer In Scam Also On List

Nashik: One-Day Training Held For Child Development Officers On Govt Schemes

Nashik: One-Day Training Held For Child Development Officers On Govt Schemes

Kumbh Mela Prep: 15,000 Trees From Rajamahendravaram To Reach Nashik Before Tapovan Work

Kumbh Mela Prep: 15,000 Trees From Rajamahendravaram To Reach Nashik Before Tapovan Work

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Labourer Crushed To Death As 25-Foot Wall Collapses During Construction Work In...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Labourer Crushed To Death As 25-Foot Wall Collapses During Construction Work In...

Pune Flyers Alert: IndiGo Cancels 25 Flights Today Amid Operational Crisis; Check Details

Pune Flyers Alert: IndiGo Cancels 25 Flights Today Amid Operational Crisis; Check Details