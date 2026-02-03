ASG Eye Hospital Launches ‘Driver Drishti’ Campaign For Commercial Drivers In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Intending to improve eye health among commercial drivers and reduce road accidents, ASG Eye Hospital has launched a nationwide social initiative titled ‘Driver Drishti’. The campaign is being conducted from Jan 20 to Feb 11 at ASG Eye Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth in the presence of senior officials and experienced ophthalmologists from ASG Eye Hospital.

Under the initiative, auto-rickshaw, truck, cab and other commercial vehicle drivers will be provided free eye examinations and, if required, completely free cataract surgeries. Drivers wishing to avail of the facility must possess a valid driving licence, hospital authorities said.

According to ASG Eye Hospital, clear vision is crucial not only for a driver’s livelihood but also for the safety of passengers and society at large. Poor eyesight, especially during night driving or long-distance travel, significantly increases the risk of road accidents. Untreated cataracts can lead to serious visual impairment, making early diagnosis and timely treatment essential.

As part of the ‘Driver Drishti’ campaign, the hospital is offering free eye check-ups for eligible drivers, free consultations by expert ophthalmologists and completely free cataract surgeries, if required, using advanced medical technology.

Speaking on the occasion, ASG Eye Hospital’s ophthalmologists said that they aim to provide healthcare services to those drivers who shoulder the responsibility of road safety every day. “Through the ‘Driver Drishti’ campaign, we are committed to giving them a clear vision and a safer future,” the hospital said.

The hospital has appealed to all eligible commercial drivers to carry their identity proof and a valid driving licence and contact their nearest ASG Eye Hospital centre to avail of the benefits.