Pune's Katraj Milk Union Renamed After Ajit Pawar Following His Death In Plane Crash

Pune Witnesses Historic Move As Katraj Milk Union Renamed After Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Pune: A significant and emotional move has been witnessed in Pune as the Pune District Cooperative Milk Producers Union (commonly known as Katraj Milk Union) has been officially renamed to honour the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. His sudden death in a tragic plane accident left the state in shock. Pawar was widely respected for his leadership and consistent support of the cooperative movement, especially in the Pune district. Union officials said Pawar played a key role in strengthening cooperative institutions, providing strategic direction for expansion, and advocating for the welfare of dairy farmers.

Hence, the board of directors unanimously approved the decision to rename the union as “Ajitdada Pawar Pune District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, Katraj” during a meeting held on Saturday. The resolution was passed by the Union’s President, Adv. Swapnil Dhamdhere, who chaired the board meeting. All directors present extended their full support to the proposal, describing it as a collective expression of gratitude for Pawar’s lifelong guidance and encouragement to the Sangh.

The board described the renaming as more than a symbolic change. It is intended as a tribute to Pawar’s lifelong contribution to the cooperative movement and as a way to inspire future generations of leaders. The objective behind the renaming is to ensure that the personality who guided the Union’s growth continues to be remembered through the institution’s identity.

He regularly attended the annual meetings of the Sangh and extended support for the organisation’s smooth functioning, expansion, and necessary coordination at the administrative level. The Sangh also noted that the Pawar family has consistently supported the cooperative sector and the Union’s initiatives over the years.

Ajit Dada worked with a broad vision of strengthening the institution, prioritising organisational development for the benefit of milk-producing farmers, and empowering cooperatives across the district.

The Union further informed that the necessary administrative procedures, approvals, and registrations for the new name will be completed at the appropriate government levels.

Among those present at the meeting were Vice President Tanaji Jagtap; Directors Gopalrao Anna Mhaske, Vishnu Hinge, Balasaheb Newale, Balasaheb Khilari, Keshartai Pawar, Bhagwan Pasalkar, Dilip Thopte, Rahul Divekar, Bhausaheb Devade, Arun Chambhare, Kalidas Gopalghare, Nikhil Tambe, Latatai Gopale, Chandrakant Bhingare, and others.

All directors unanimously approved the resolution, calling it a proud moment in the history of the Katraj Milk Union and a lasting tribute to Ajit Pawar’s enduring legacy in Maharashtra’s cooperative movement.