Ladki Bahin Yojana Scam: 1,201 Fake Male Beneficiaries In Pune, Re-Verification Of 2.25 Lakh Ordered | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra government’s flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana has come under scrutiny in Pune after shocking irregularities revealed that 1,201 men were wrongly listed as women for these beneficiaries, over 2.25 lakh women who completed e-KYC are yet to receive the subsidy. At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hinted at a possible increase in the monthly assistance amount, from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 per month, reviving hopes among lakhs of women across the state.

Following the discovery of a large-scale scam, the Pune district administration has ordered a fresh verification of more than 2.25 lakh women beneficiaries. These women had completed e-KYC but did not receive the financial benefit, prompting officials to investigate the exact reasons for withholding payments.

According to the information, officials found that 1,201 men had faked their identity and availed themselves for the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The highest number of such cases have been traced to Haveli taluka and Pune city. Authorities are now probing whether these entries occurred due to technical errors, misinformation, or deliberate fraud.

To ensure transparency and that the financial assistance reaches only those who are genuinely registered and in need, the administration has decided to conduct door-to-door verification through Anganwadi workers. They will check whether the beneficiary is genuinely eligible, confirm if any family member holds a government job, receives a pension, and whether income and other scheme conditions are fulfilled. Only after this process will further payments be approved.

Officials have clarified that eligible women need not fear, as their payments are expected to begin once verification is complete. However, strict action will be taken against ineligible beneficiaries, and any wrongly received amount will be recovered.

Meanwhile, speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the government is considering an increase in the monthly assistance under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Currently, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month and have been promised that this amount to Rs 2,100 per month if voted back to power.

The ongoing verification drive is expected to restore credibility to the Ladki Bahin Yojana by ensuring that only genuine and deserving women benefit from the scheme. While the exposure of fake beneficiaries has raised serious concerns, the proposed hike in assistance has rekindled hope among women across the state.