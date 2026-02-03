 Zilla Parishad Elections: Pune Rural Under Prohibitory Orders From February 6 To 19
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Pune Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Additional District Magistrate Jyoti Kadam has issued prohibitory orders under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, to maintain law and order in Pune's rural areas ahead of the Zila Parishad elections. The orders will be implemented from February 6, 2026, till midnight on February 19, 2026.

As per the orders, carrying any inflammable or explosive substances is strictly prohibited. Anyone found carrying stones, weapons, sharp or throwing arms, firearms, sticks, spears, swords, rods, clubs, or any object that may be used to cause physical injury will face legal consequences. Displaying or burning symbolic effigies, photographs, or images of any person or leader, raising provocative slogans, and playing loud musical instruments have also been prohibited during this period.

The order further restrains the delivery of provocative speeches, gestures, or activities that may threaten public decency or morality, endanger the security of the State, or incite unrest. Preparing or circulating any material likely to disturb law and order is also barred. Any conduct in violation of Section 37 (1) and (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, has been prohibited.

Under sub-section (3) of Section 37, the gathering of more than five persons has been banned, and holding meetings or taking out processions without prior permission of the Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, will not be allowed.

However, the prohibitory orders will not apply to government servants on duty or to persons who are required to carry arms as part of their official duties with due authorization.

Violation of these orders will be punished under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

