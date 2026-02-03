Who Is Ravi Landge? BJP’s Unopposed Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayoral Pick Amid High Drama In PCMC On Nomination Day | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Amidst all the unanticipated drama, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated two-time corporator Ravi Landge from the Bhosari area to be the next mayor of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday. The events at the PCMC administrative building were marked by intense drama, resulting in a last-minute change in the Deputy Mayor’s post.

It was announced by BJP Maharashtra State President Ravindra Chavan on Monday afternoon that the BJP has chosen Ravi Landge as mayor and Veejay, aka Sheetal Shinde, as deputy mayor. However, things took an unexpected turn when Sheetal Shinde walked out of the PCMC building in anger due to not being given the top post, which he desired.

When Shinde walked out, the party had a last-minute humiliation, which they managed to make up for quickly as the BJP chose Sharmila Babar, a two-time woman corporator from the Nigdi Pradhikaran area, who was chosen for the post of deputy mayor. Both candidates filed the nominations for the PCMC top two posts on Monday afternoon in the presence of MLAs Shankar Jagtap and Mahesh Landge, MLCs Amit Gorkhe and Uma Khapare, BJP Group Leader Prashant Shitole and other senior leaders from the city.

While the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opted out of the mayor race, as the party’s Pimpri-Chinchwad President Yogesh Behl said, “It didn't make any sense looking at the numbers.” The party has fielded Vaishali Kalbhor, who won as a corporator from Seat B of Ward Number 14 (Chinchwad Railway Station–Akurdi Gaothan), which was reserved for general women.

Hence, Vaishali Kalbhor of NCP will go up against BJP’s Sharmila Babar, who got elected from Seat C from Ward Number 15 (Nigdi-Pradhikaran), which was reserved for General Women. Ravi Landge, who got elected unopposed from Seat B of Ward Number 6 (Dhawade Wasti-Sadguru Nagar), which was reserved for OBC, will be elected mayor unopposed too on 6th February. Landge will be the 27th mayor of the civic body.

Sharmila Babar | Sourced

Who Is Ravi Landge?

Ravi Landge is the firebrand young politician of the BJP from the Bhosari area. Considered close to the sitting MLA of Bhosari, Mahesh Landge, Ravi Landge is a two-time corporator. He was elected consecutively unopposed from the Dhawade Wasti-Sadguru Nagar area in Bhosari in 2017 and 2026.

He is the son of the late Babasaheb Landge, former Leader of Opposition in PCMC, and the nephew of the late Ankushrao Landge. Ankushrao Landge is credited with laying the BJP’s organisational foundation in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

During Ravi Landge’s last term in PCMC, he failed to secure a post within the PCMC. Due to internal disagreements in the party, he had briefly joined the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in mid-2024. However, he wasn't given a ticket to contest the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024, as the alliance chose Ajit Gavhane from NCP-SP to contest in Bhosari.

Ravi Landge returned to the BJP before the municipal elections and won his seat unopposed. He is now set to become the mayor unopposed as well.

Meanwhile, Sharmila Raju Babar, who has now been named deputy mayor, is a senior BJP corporator. A two-time corporator, Babar is known for her grassroots connections and focus on civic infrastructure and local development. She had earlier won the 2017 PCMC elections from Ward No. 15, too. Within the party, she is regarded as a steady organisational leader with strong support at the ward level.

City President’s Absence & Original Dy Mayor’s Walkout Spark Discussions

After it was announced that PCMC will have a general mayor for the first 2.5 years this time, all the candidates were in the fray to become the mayor. BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad City President Shatrughna Kate was a top contender for the mayor's post but was overlooked. His absence during the filing of nominations has sparked intense political speculation regarding his dissatisfaction.

However, clearing his side, Kate said, "I was an aspirant for the mayor’s post, but I accept the party's decision. I am not angry; I was simply delayed coming from Mumbai, which is why I couldn't be present for the filing."

Sheetal Shinde, who was eyeing the mayor's seat, left the municipal headquarters in protest after being nominated for the deputy mayor post instead. Speaking about this, Sheetal Shinde said, “I had not asked for the Deputy Mayor post. Therefore, I did not file the application."

Meanwhile, clearing the air, BJP’s PCMC Group Leader Prashant Shitole said, “The decision for Mayor and Deputy Mayor was made at the state level. No one is unhappy. After consulting with senior leadership, we filed Sharmila Babar’s name for Deputy Mayor. The tenure for the mayor's post will be decided by the high command."