Pune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Across District Ahead Of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi | File Photo

Ahead of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections 2026, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful, fearless and fair manner. As per the order, these restrictions will remain in force across the district till February 9, 2026.

Restrictions have been imposed on political parties, contesting candidates, their representatives and supporters, as well as printing press owners and publishers, regarding the printing of sample ballot papers. No candidate is permitted to print sample ballots using the name or election symbol of any other candidate. Sample ballots must be printed strictly as per the specifications prescribed by the Election Commission, including the approved paper and size.

Protests such as dharnas, morchas, demonstrations and hunger strikes by any political party, individual, organisation, contesting candidate or their representatives and supporters in and around the District Collector’s office, Sub-Divisional Officer offices, Taluka Magistrate offices, all government and semi-government offices, rest houses and other public places, including roads, have been banned.

Additionally, displaying posters, banners, pamphlets, cut-outs, hoardings and arches on public buildings and public roads in a manner that may obstruct traffic or cause accidents will face legal consequences. Furthermore, political parties and contesting candidates are barred from using more than 10 vehicles or convoys for election campaigning.

Loudspeakers are prohibited before 6 am and after 10 pm. The use of loudspeakers for campaigning is allowed only at designated places while stationary, and not on moving vehicles.

District Magistrate Jitendra Dudi has clarified that any violation of these orders will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant sections.