 Pune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Across District Ahead Of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Across District Ahead Of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections

Pune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Across District Ahead Of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections

Loudspeakers are prohibited before 6 am and after 10 pm. The use of loudspeakers for campaigning is allowed only at designated places while stationary, and not on moving vehicles

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi | File Photo

Ahead of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections 2026, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful, fearless and fair manner. As per the order, these restrictions will remain in force across the district till February 9, 2026.

Restrictions have been imposed on political parties, contesting candidates, their representatives and supporters, as well as printing press owners and publishers, regarding the printing of sample ballot papers. No candidate is permitted to print sample ballots using the name or election symbol of any other candidate. Sample ballots must be printed strictly as per the specifications prescribed by the Election Commission, including the approved paper and size.

Read Also
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Conducted Detailed Recce In Juhu Before Attack, Used...
article-image

Protests such as dharnas, morchas, demonstrations and hunger strikes by any political party, individual, organisation, contesting candidate or their representatives and supporters in and around the District Collector’s office, Sub-Divisional Officer offices, Taluka Magistrate offices, all government and semi-government offices, rest houses and other public places, including roads, have been banned.

Additionally, displaying posters, banners, pamphlets, cut-outs, hoardings and arches on public buildings and public roads in a manner that may obstruct traffic or cause accidents will face legal consequences. Furthermore, political parties and contesting candidates are barred from using more than 10 vehicles or convoys for election campaigning.

FPJ Shorts
Step Into Mona Singh's New Mumbai Restaurant In Andheri; From Signature Cocktails To New Desi Offerings
Step Into Mona Singh's New Mumbai Restaurant In Andheri; From Signature Cocktails To New Desi Offerings
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
Adani Enterprises Q3 Net Profit Soars To ₹5,727 Crore, Surges Over 24x YoY On Exceptional Gains
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence
The 50: Lion Cuts Down Prize Money After Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee's Clash, Enforces Zero-Tolerance Policy On Violence
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
IIT Mandi Hosts DRDO Workshop On Armament Research, Strengthens Ties For Defence Innovation
Read Also
BJP's Manjusha Nagpure Becomes Pune's New Mayor; RPI's Parshuram Wadekar Named Deputy Mayor
article-image

Loudspeakers are prohibited before 6 am and after 10 pm. The use of loudspeakers for campaigning is allowed only at designated places while stationary, and not on moving vehicles.

District Magistrate Jitendra Dudi has clarified that any violation of these orders will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant sections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Ravi Landge? BJP’s Unopposed Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayoral Pick Amid High Drama In PCMC On...
Who Is Ravi Landge? BJP’s Unopposed Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayoral Pick Amid High Drama In PCMC On...
Pune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Across District Ahead Of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections
Pune: Prohibitory Orders Imposed Across District Ahead Of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections
Zilla Parishad Elections: Pune Rural Under Prohibitory Orders From February 6 To 19
Zilla Parishad Elections: Pune Rural Under Prohibitory Orders From February 6 To 19
Pune's Katraj Milk Union Renamed After Ajit Pawar Following His Death In Plane Crash
Pune's Katraj Milk Union Renamed After Ajit Pawar Following His Death In Plane Crash
Interesting! Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure & Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge Were Both Elected...
Interesting! Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure & Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge Were Both Elected...