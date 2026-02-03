Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Conducted Detailed Recce In Juhu Before Attack, Used Pune-Bought Scooter |

Mumbai: As the Crime Branch probe into the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence progresses, several crucial details have emerged. According to investigation agency sources, the attack was allegedly pre-planned by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with a detailed recce of the area conducted well before the incident.

Sources said the accused carefully surveyed Shetty’s residence in Juhu, nearby roads, entry and exit points, and police movement in the area. The reconnaissance was carried out using the same scooter that was later used during the firing, ensuring a swift escape after the attack.

On the day of the incident, the shooter allegedly fired five rounds outside Shetty’s residence and fled on the scooter. He later reached Vile Parle railway station, abandoned the vehicle, and escaped from Mumbai using a local train, investigators said.

The probe has revealed that the scooter used in the crime Honda Dio (MH 12 FN 2205) was purchased from Pune for around ₹30,000, with the money allegedly provided by the mastermind, Shubham Lonkar. The scooter was earlier registered in the name of Anand Marote, who sold it to arrested accused Aditya Gaikwad about 12 days before the incident.

According to Crime Branch sources, on the instructions of Samarth Pomaji, Siddharth Yenpure and Swapnil Sakat transported the scooter by road from Pune to Lonavala. As the shooter could not reach Lonavala, the scooter was brought to Mumbai about 10 days prior to the incident and handed over to him. The accused were allegedly paid additional money for this task. Thereafter, the shooter conducted multiple recce visits of Shetty’s residence and the surrounding area.

Investigators said the accused who transported the scooter were aware that they were part of a criminal conspiracy, though they did not know whose house was being targeted.

Police claim that Samarth Pomaji actively assisted the main shooter. Acting on Shubham Lonkar’s instructions, Samarth, along with co-accused Aditya Gaikwad, arranged the scooter and played a key role despite being fully aware of the conspiracy. Police also said Samarth remained in constant touch with Shubham Lonkar via the Signal app, and the entire firing plan was executed based on these instructions.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently working to piece together every link in the conspiracy and has intensified efforts to trace the absconding shooter accused, officials said.

