Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Home While Filmmaker Rested Upstairs, Police Arrest Accused

At the time of the firing incident, Rohit Shetty was on the seventh floor of Shetty Tower. He was resting at that time. In the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. | File Pic & ANI

Mumbai: At the time of the firing incident, Rohit Shetty was on the seventh floor of Shetty Tower. He was resting at that time. In the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, the police registered a case on Sunday and, with the assistance of the Pune Police, arrested the accused on the same day.

Immediate Police Action

According to the FIR, Swapnil Salunke, 31, a resident of Kalyan East and a bodyguard of Rohit Shetty, was on duty at Shetty Tower, located on Road No. 10, JVPD, Nutan Laxmi Society, Mehmood Chowk, Juhu, Vile Parle West. On January 1, at around 8 pm, Salunke and his colleague Wahid Aslam Malik, 47, another bodyguard of Shetty, were on duty at the building. Meanwhile, two other bodyguards who were on day duty had left for their residences. Police personnel Ashish Rane was also present at Shetty Tower. That day, Rohit Shetty was at his residence. At the time of the firing incident, Ashish Rane was having dinner on the sixth floor of the building, while Rohit Shetty was resting on the seventh floor.

Gunshots Heard

On Sunday at around 12:45 am, Salunke and Malik were seated in the building lobby near the CCTV screen when they heard a sound resembling firecrackers. Salunke immediately checked the CCTV footage and noticed an individual holding a pistol-like weapon standing near the boundary wall of Shetty Tower on Road No. 10. The man fired towards the building. He was wearing a black jacket and white trousers. They heard five gunshots.

Salunke, along with Malik and security guard Satyam Pathak, immediately rushed out of the compound gate and saw the man running at high speed towards Pushpa Park. Salunke immediately informed the police personnel, Ashish Rane, who arrived at the gate, and alerted the Juhu Police and called for assistance.

In the FIR, security guard Salunke stated that the man fired towards Shetty Tower with the intention of killing Rohit Shetty.

Intent Alleged

Salunke later approached the Juhu Police and filed a complaint against an unidentified individual.

The police registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37(1) and 37(2) of the Maharashtra Police Act. The case was registered against an unknown individual on Sunday.

