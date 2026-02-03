Over 1,250 Kg Of Waste Cleared From Nerul Mangroves On World Wetlands Day 2026 Drive

In a major boost to coastal conservation efforts, over 1,250 kg of waste was removed from the mangrove ecosystem at Sarsole Jetty, Nerul, during a large-scale clean-up drive organised on World Wetlands Day 2026 as part of CSR Project HARMONY. |

Navi Mumbai: In a major boost to coastal conservation efforts, over 1,250 kg of waste was removed from the mangrove ecosystem at Sarsole Jetty, Nerul, during a large-scale clean-up drive organised on World Wetlands Day 2026 as part of CSR Project HARMONY – Henkel and Rotary for Mother Nature and You, in collaboration with Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Joy of Giving (RCNM JOG) and Navi Mumbai Shapers.

Volunteers from Diverse Groups Participate Actively

The mangrove clean-up drive, held between 8 am and 10.30 am on Monday, witnessed the participation of over 120 volunteers, including 80 students from Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil (KBP) College, Vashi, along with representatives from NMMC, the Forest Department, Henkel employees, Beach Please India, Rotarians, and local environmental volunteers. The collected waste was systematically handled with the support of the NMMC Solid Waste Management Team.

The initiative highlighted the growing concern over waste accumulation in mangrove belts, which play a crucial role in protecting coastlines, supporting biodiversity, and mitigating climate impacts in urban regions like Navi Mumbai.

Awareness Session Engages Students and Teachers

Alongside the clean-up, an awareness programme on wetlands and ecosystems was conducted at Jewels of Navi Mumbai, Nerul, engaging over 320 students and teachers from various schools. The session featured talks by noted environmentalist Stalin D and marine biologist Kshitija from the Mangrove Foundation, emphasising the importance of wetlands in climate resilience and sustainable urban development.

Adding a powerful cultural dimension to the programme, 20 children from the tribal belt of Tansa performed a street play titled “Saviours of Life”, presented by the Vanashakti Living Theatrical Group, drawing attention to environmental degradation and the urgent need for conservation.

Read Also Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy Linking Development Funds To Election...

The event was supported by key knowledge and on-ground partners including Vanashakti Foundation, Mangrove Foundation, and NMMC, and was graced by senior officials such as Dr Ajay Jaishree Siddheswar Gadade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Dnyaneshwar Rakshe, ACF Mangrove Division, and Sanjay Sandanshiv, Scientist Grade II-cum-Under Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Maharashtra.

Rotary Leaders Emphasise Wetland Conservation

Speaking on the occasion, Rtn Rekha Sankhala, President, Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Joy of Giving, said wetlands are among the most vulnerable ecosystems despite their immense ecological value. “Through this Rotary–Henkel CSR initiative, we aim to create awareness and inspire collective action to protect wetlands that are vital for our cities and future generations,” she said.

The World Wetlands Day programme reaffirmed the role of citizen participation, youth engagement, and corporate–NGO collaboration in safeguarding Navi Mumbai’s fragile mangrove and wetland ecosystems.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/