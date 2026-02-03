Over 200 Students Engage In World Wetlands Day 2026 At SIESCOMS, Highlighting Urban Ecology

More than 200 students from colleges across the city participated in the World Wetlands Day 2026 programme organised by the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) at SIES College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS). |

Navi Mumbai: More than 200 students from colleges across the city participated in the World Wetlands Day 2026 programme organised by the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) at SIES College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), Nerul, turning the campus into a hub of environmental dialogue, creativity, and innovation.

Event Brings Together Experts, Educators, and Youth

The event brought together environmental experts, conservationists, educators, and youth, focusing on the importance of wetlands, biodiversity protection, and sustainable urban development.

The programme opened with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by an invocation song by Vishuddhi Gupta and her team, setting an inspiring tone for the day.

Addressing the gathering, V.K. Gandhi, President of NMEPS, said it was encouraging to witness strong youth engagement in environmental issues.

NMEPS President Highlights Youth Engagement

“It is heartening to see such enthusiastic participation from young students. Their ideas, questions, and creativity give us hope that the next generation will take environmental preservation forward with passion and responsibility. NMEPS will continue to engage and empower communities to protect our natural heritage,” he said.

Veteran conservationist Kishore Rithe, Director at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), shared insights from over three decades of experience in bird conservation and environmental activism, emphasising the role of grassroots action in achieving long-term ecological impact.

A brief presentation by Prof. Hande of SIESCOMS highlighted the ecological significance of wetlands, their role in climate regulation, and their contribution to biodiversity conservation.

Innovation took centre stage during the student Hackathon, where the winning team EcoGuardians from Bhartiya Vidyapeeth Institute of Management impressed the jury with a gamification-based model aimed at enhancing environmental awareness and conservation efforts.

Creative Mock Courtroom Highlights Urban Development Impact

One of the most engaging segments of the programme was “Aaj Ki Adalat”, a mock courtroom presentation by Ms Gargi and students of SIESCOMS, which creatively depicted nature—represented by flamingos, mangroves, and wildlife—standing trial against unchecked urban development, including infrastructure projects and construction activities. The performance drew strong applause for its impactful storytelling and message.

The panel discussion featured Rohit Joshi, Kishore Rithe, Stalin, and Pawar, and was moderated by Anjali Parasnis. The session saw active student participation, with questions and discussions centred on real-world conservation challenges.

Awards and Recognition for Creative Efforts

The programme concluded with the distribution of prizes for the Best Out of Waste competition, won by Pillai Institute of Management Studies & Research, and the Hackathon winners. A vote of thanks was delivered by Sandeep Bangia, acknowledging the efforts of speakers, students, volunteers, and the host institution.

Reaffirming its mission, NMEPS stated that it will continue its environmental initiatives and awareness programmes, particularly targeting youth, to build a sustainable and greener future for Navi Mumbai.

About NMEPS:

The Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) is a citizen-driven environmental organisation working towards the protection and preservation of wetlands, mangroves, and natural ecosystems in Navi Mumbai. Over the years, the society has collaborated with communities, educational institutions, and authorities through awareness programmes, clean-up drives, legal advocacy, and sustainability initiatives, advocating that urban development must progress hand in hand with ecological conservation.

