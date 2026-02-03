BMC Warns Of FIR Against Vehicles Obstructing Fire Brigade Operations |

Unauthorised vehicle parking in Mumbai has been obstructing Fire Brigade operations, repeatedly delaying emergency responses during fires and disasters. To tackle this menace, the BMC have warned that hereafter any vehicle blocking access to an incident site will result in a direct First Information Report (FIR) against the owner at the relevant police station. Earlier, FPJ (January 30) had reported how illegal parking hampers rescue operations, especially in high-rise buildings.

Kandivali Fire Incident

On January 28, around 11:30 pm, a fire broke out in a closed room on the first floor of building no. 5 a G+7 structure in Lokhandwala Highland, Kandivali East. Thick smoke alerted residents, who immediately called the fire brigade. However, fire personnel struggled to enter the society due to illegally parked vehicles, highlighting the dangers of obstructed roads. Although the fire was minor and caused no injuries, an official confirmed that Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani has taken serious note of the rising number of such incidents in the city. Following a recent meeting at the BMC headquarters to address such issues, Gagrani issued strict instructions to ensure prompt action on the matter.

FIR Action Explained

Accordingly, if unauthorized parked vehicles are found to have delayed firefighting or rescue operations, causing significant loss of life, property, or injuries, officers or staff on the fire engines are instructed to photograph the vehicle with its registration number after completing their work and, with senior approval, file a FIR at the concerned police station. This measure aims to deter illegal parking, raise citizen awareness, and ensure the Fire Brigade can respond promptly and carry out rescue operations effectively, minimizing delays during emergencies.

Also Watch:

Fire Brigade’s Assurance

Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade said, "Any complaints regarding unauthorized parking received by the fire brigade will be forwarded to the appropriate authorities, including the local police station, traffic police department, and the concerned civic ward office, for further action. Complainants will also be informed about the progress and the authority handling their complaint, ensuring transparency and timely resolution."

