BJP–Shinde Sena File Nominations For Navi Mumbai Mayor And Deputy Mayor Posts Ahead Of February 5 Meet

Navi Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday filed nomination papers for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) ahead of the elections scheduled during a special general body meeting on February 5 at the civic headquarters in Belapur.

Candidates Announced for Mayor and Deputy Mayor Posts

For the Mayor’s post, BJP corporator Sujata Patil and Shinde Sena corporator Saroj Rohidas Patil submitted their nominations, while Dashrath Sitaram Bhagat (BJP) and Akash Balkrishna Madhavi (Shinde Sena) filed nomination papers for the Deputy Mayor’s post. The nominations were accepted by Municipal Secretary Sangratna Khillare between 11 am and 1 pm.

The mayoral and deputy mayoral elections follow the recent general elections to the NMMC after a gap of ten years, in which the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 65 seats, followed by the Shinde Sena with 42 seats, Uddhav Sena with two, MNS with one, and one Independent, taking the total strength of the House to 111 corporators. With the Independent corporator extending support to the BJP, the party now enjoys the backing of 66 corporators, giving it a numerical advantage in the election.

Mayor’s Post Reserved for Women

The Mayor’s post is reserved for women, and while several BJP women corporators were in contention over the past few days, the party ultimately fielded Sujata Patil, who was not among the names doing the rounds. Dashrath Bhagat has been nominated by the BJP for the Deputy Mayor’s post.

Senior leaders and corporators from both parties were present during the filing of nominations. From the Shinde Sena, deputy leader and corporator Vijay Chougule, along with Dwarkanath Bhoir, Ankush Kadam, and other office-bearers attended the event. On the BJP side, former MP Sanjeev Naik, Navi Mumbai district BJP president Dr. Rajesh Patil, former MLA Sandeep Naik, and several corporators were present.

The special meeting for the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on Thursday, February 5, at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters.

