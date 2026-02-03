Pune Crime: Chitale Bandhu Shop Robbery In Ambegaon Leads To Detection Of Three Criminal Cases (CCTV Video) | Sourced

Ambegaon Police in Pune have arrested a history-sheeter involved in a burglary at Chitale Bandhu sweet shop, leading to the detection of three criminal cases. The police have recovered a stolen auto-rickshaw, a motorcycle and cash worth Rs 1.24 lakh from the accused.

The burglary took place between 10:15 pm on January 25, 2026, and 7:45 am on January 26, 2026, at Ved Food's Chitale Bandhu, Shop Numbers 14 and 15, located at Windsor County Society, Dattanagar, near Nanded Road, Ambegaon, Pune. The accused allegedly forced open the shutters and committed the theft.

Based on a complaint, Ambegaon Police registered a case of theft under Sections 305(a), 331(4), 331(3), and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Sharad Zine, Senior Police Inspector of Ambegaon Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that during the investigation, the crime detection team closely examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area and acted on confidential information. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap and arrested the accused, Omkar Maruti Dede (21), a cleaner by occupation and a resident of Kirkatwadi, Dhayari, Pune, along with a juvenile.

However, during further investigation, it was found that the arrested accused were involved in three other criminal cases registered at Ambegaon and Viman Nagar police stations.

The police have seized an auto-rickshaw, a motorcycle, and cash, collectively valued at Rs 1,24,600, from the accused.

The accused used the stolen auto-rickshaw to reach the destination. Further investigation is underway.