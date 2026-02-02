UPSC Faced Criticism For Introducing Ethics Paper: Former Chairman D P Agrawal In Pune | Sourced

Pune: The decision to introduce Ethics as a subject in the Civil Services Examination had initially drawn sharp criticism, said former UPSC chairman Dr D P Agrawal, recalling key reforms undertaken during his tenure. However, the then government and ministry reposed complete faith in the Commission, ensuring the effective implementation of the change, which was later widely accepted for its relevance, he said.

Dr Agrawal was speaking at a national conference on “Civil Services and Nation Building”, organised by the School of Indian Civil Services (SICS) at MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT), Vishwarajbaug, on Friday.

Several dignitaries were present at the event, including former Maharashtra Public Service Commission chairman Dr Kishor Raj Nimbalkar; MIT-ADT University executive president and chancellor Prof Dr Mangesh Karad; provost Dr Sayali Gankar; pro-vice chancellor Dr Mohit Dubey; SICS director Dr Sujit Dharmapatre; and School of Law dean Dr Govind Rajpal.

Elaborating on the rationale behind the reform, Dr Agrawal said Ethics was first introduced at the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (IIITM), Gwalior, before being incorporated into the civil services syllabus. “Ethics enables effective governance without causing harm and plays a vital role in promoting peace and values in society. Moral integrity is essential for future administrators, who form the backbone of the nation,” he said. He added that not everyone becomes a civil servant, but meaningful contributions to nation-building can be made beyond UPSC and MPSC services as well.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad said the responsibility of building a developed India does not rest solely with the government or administrators. “Every citizen must be conscious of their civic duties. If people work sincerely within their respective fields while adhering to rules and values, India will certainly emerge as a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

In the post-inaugural session, Dr Pallavi Darade (IRS), Pradeep Kumar Yadav (IPS) and Pune income tax commissioner Vaishali Patenge (IRS) guided aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, sharing insights on administration and public service.

The event also marked the launch of ‘Lakshya’, a dedicated guidance club for civil services and state services aspirants. The initiative aims to provide continuous academic mentoring by SICS faculty and subject experts to students across engineering, management and other disciplines at the university.