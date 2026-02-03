Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed Guardian Minister Of Pune And Beed After Ajit Pawar’s Death

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is appointed guardian minister of Pune and Beed, roles earlier held by Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 03: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was on Tuesday appointed as the guardian minister of Pune and Beed districts, positions earlier held by her late husband Ajit Pawar.

The state government issued an official notification, putting an end to speculation over who would take charge of the two politically significant districts following Ajit Pawar’s demise.

Appointment after Ajit Pawar’s death

Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district last week. Ajit Pawar had held key portfolios, including Finance, State Excise, Sports and Minority Welfare, and was also the guardian minister of Pune and Beed.

The Maharashtra Government appointed Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar as the guardian minister of Pune and Beed district of Maharashtra. Earlier, Late DCM Ajit Pawar was the Guardian minister for both districts pic.twitter.com/y0RJO8uoYF — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

Portfolio allocation

Following his death, Sunetra Pawar was allocated the departments of Excise, Sports and Minority Welfare, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis retained the Finance portfolio. With her latest appointment, she has been entrusted with an additional major responsibility.

Political significance of Pune and Beed

Pune and Beed are among the state’s most important districts, and considerable political interest surrounded the decision on their guardian ministers. Ajit Pawar had been an active guardian minister and wielded significant influence, particularly in Beed’s politics. His absence had triggered intense speculation in political circles over the future leadership of the two districts.

Challenges ahead

With the new responsibility, Sunetra Pawar will now oversee the administration and development of both Pune and Beed. She faces the challenge of carrying forward Ajit Pawar’s political legacy, addressing Pune’s rapid urban expansion and resolving long-pending issues in Beed. Political observers view this as a crucial phase in her political career.

Charge at Mantralaya

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Sunetra Pawar will assume charge at the Mantralaya on February 9.

Also Watch:

Public response after demise

Following Ajit Pawar’s death, shutdowns were observed in Baramati and Beed as a mark of respect. Being a native of Baramati, Pawar enjoyed deep emotional ties with the region, while his recent engagement with Beed as guardian minister had strengthened his connect with the district. After his demise, the responsibility of Beed now formally rests with Sunetra Pawar.

