Nashik: BJP Dominance Continues As Mayor, Deputy Mayor Candidates Declared

BJP Mayor-Dy Mayor candidates submitting nomination forms for nashik municipal corporation. | Sourced



Nashik: After securing an absolute majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced the names of its candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. As expected, Himgauri Aher-Adke has been named as the BJP’s candidate for mayor, while Machhindra Sanap will contest for the post of deputy mayor. It is being said that the strong political backgrounds of both leaders played an important role in their selection.



The election for the mayor and deputy mayor posts will be held on Friday (6th), and hence the names were expected to be finalised on Tuesday. Crossing the magic figure of 62, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 72 seats. Shiv Sena won 26 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP 4, Congress 3, and one seat went to an Independent candidate.



After forming the municipal government on its own, the BJP’s senior leadership decided to keep its alliance partners in the state government out of power in the municipal corporation. Therefore, it became clear that both the mayor and deputy mayor would be from the BJP.



On Tuesday afternoon, Minister Girish Mahajan convened a meeting of BJP corporators to finalise the names. After the meeting, the names of Himgauri Aher-Adke for Mayor and Machhindra Sanap for Deputy Mayor were approved. As Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations, both candidates completed the formal process.

Political Background

Himgauri Aher-Adke, the BJP’s mayor candidate, has been elected from Ward No. 7. Her uncle, the late Dr Daulatrao Aher, served as health minister in the Manohar Joshi cabinet. Her father, Dr Balasaheb Aher, has served as the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Her cousin, Dr Rahul Aher, is the sitting MLA from the Chandwad–Deola विधानसभा constituency. Himgauri Aher-Adke herself has also previously served as the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

On the other hand, Machhindra Sanap, the deputy mayor candidate, has been elected from the Panchavati area. He is the son of former Nashik East MLA Balasaheb Sanap. This is Machhindra Sanap’s second consecutive term as a corporator.



Opposition Joins the Race

Although considered politically weaker in the municipal elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena have also filed nominations, adding to the contest. For the mayor’s post, Seema Pawar (elected from Ward No. 15) has filed her nomination on behalf of Shiv Sena (UBT).

For the deputy mayor’s post, Shiv Sena candidates Mahanagar Pramukh Pravin Tidme, Rahul Dive, and Vilas Shinde have filed their nominations.

This has increased the political excitement around the upcoming mayor–deputy mayor elections in Nashik.