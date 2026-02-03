Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Children’s Literature Is the Foundation Of Society, Says Collector Deelip Swami | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Literature is a powerful medium that helps shape human life and challenges the evils prevalent in society. Children’s literature, however, forms the foundation of holistic literature, and therefore, litterateurs must give it special attention,” District Collector Deelip Swami said.

Swami was speaking at the inauguration of the first district-level Bal Sahitya Sammelan, organised at Jain International School on Monday. The event was chaired by Vishal Tayade and was attended by Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar Pansare, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Shailaja Darade, Rajendra Kamble, Sunita Rathod, Jayashree Chavan, Habib Bhandare, Seema Mehetre, Sunil Doke, Ramesh Thakur, Sanjay Gaikwad, Asha Dange, Rajeev Masurkar, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Vishal Tayade emphasised the importance of reading among children. He said it was the collective responsibility of parents and teachers to inculcate a strong reading culture at an early age. “When children develop the habit of reading, it naturally helps them grow into thoughtful writers,” he added.

As part of the programme, students showcased their talents through storytelling, acting, elocution, and poetry recitation. A book procession marked the beginning of the sammelan, with students dressed as Warkaris adding a traditional and cultural touch to the event.

The valedictory function was presided over by Leela Shinde. Education Extension Officers Sitaram Pawar, Kalpana Padkonde, and Manisha Vashinbe were also present. More than 300 children presented their literary creations during the sammelan, making the event a vibrant platform for young literary talent.