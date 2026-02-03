Nashik: Man Stabbed On Neck Over Parking Dispute On Mumbai–Nashik Highway | WATCH VIDEO

Nashik: Man Stabbed On Neck Over Parking Dispute On Mumbai–Nashik Highway | | Sourced

Nashik: A minor dispute has turned into a major incident in front of Hotel Nataraj near Ghoti on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The suspect directly attacked a person on the neck with a sharp weapon over the issue of car parking. Abhijeet Bharat Jagtap (age approximately 25-30) was seriously injured in this attack and has been admitted to Nashik District Hospital. The injured person's wife has filed a case at the Ghoti police station, and CCTV footage of the incident has come to light. The police have registered a case under sections 109 and 352 of the Indian Penal Code in this case.

The details of the incident are that on February 1, 2026, at approximately 11:20 PM, Abhijeet Jagtap, along with his wife, Pooja Abhijeet Jagtap (age 27, resident of Panchsheel Nagar, Mungda, Tal. Igatpuri, Dist. Nashik) and family had come to Hotel Nataraj. While looking for a parking space in front of the hotel, the driver of a white Swift car had blocked their space. When Abhijeet asked the accused to move the car, the accused got angry and directly took out a sharp weapon and stabbed Abhijeet on the neck. After the attack, the suspect fled towards Nashik.

The police recorded the incident in the general diary at 02:00 am on February 2, and a case was registered within a few hours of receiving the information. Sub-Inspector Pratik Praveen Bhingarde (PSI No.) has been appointed as the investigating officer.

This incident has raised questions about the safety of the Mumbai-Nashik highway. In the wake of the increasing incidents of road rage, the police have appointed a special team to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Hospital sources said that the condition of the injured Abhijeet is stable, but he will be kept under observation for a few days due to the injury on his neck.

The police have appealed to the citizens to inform the police immediately in such incidents and avoid arguments. Further investigation into the matter is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon, informed the Ghoti police station.