Pune Hit-And-Run: 'Will Pull Out Organs,' Tehseen Poonawalla Vows Revenge After Mother Suffers Leg Fracture In Hit-And-Run; Hospitalised | Video

CCTV screengrab |

Pune: Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday shared on X that his mother was hit by a car at a petrol pump in Pune and suffered a fractured leg. He also shared CCTV footage of the incident. The incident took place at around 18:17.

The footage shows the woman standing to one side when a car, some distance away from her, reverses and hits her. People can then be seen assisting her. Poonawalla has claimed that he suspects his mother was deliberately hit.

Tehseen shared the post with the caption, "WTF is going on ? My mom a senior citizen went for a drive with my driver and executive assistant & was waiting on the side while they were tanking up the gas in our car, someone just hit her (seems deliberate) and ran away ! Really wtf ."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Warning the accused he said, "Boss if this is deliberate I will pull.out the organs of the person. If it is an accident obviously he is drugged or drunk..look at the distance ...how does someone hit a person this way. She broke her leg."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also confirmed that he will be filing a police complaint and has got the car number. He also confirmed that his mother is in the hospital and undergoing x-rays and is unable to move her legs.