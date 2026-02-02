 VIDEO: ‘Once Shehzad Has You In His Grip, He Will Finish You’: Tehseen Poonawalla On DMK Spokesperson Saravanan’s Cackle During Live TV Debate
VIDEO: ‘Once Shehzad Has You In His Grip, He Will Finish You’: Tehseen Poonawalla On DMK Spokesperson Saravanan’s Cackle During Live TV Debate

A clip from a Times Now debate has gone viral after DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai’s laughter triggered reactions from panellists. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla commented on X, saying Saravanan walked into BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s “trap.” The exchange occurred during a heated discussion on the Union Budget and language use.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

A clip from a TV news debate featuring BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, his brother and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, and DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai has been widely circulated on social media, drawing funny reactions from users.

Tehseen, who burst out laughing at the DMK spokesperson’s mimicry, reacted to the clip on X. Responding to a post that shared the video, Tehseen Poonawalla wrote, “I was stunned! I saw him just walk into Shehzad’s trap, and it’s almost like MMA, once Shehzad has you in his grip, he will finish you! Then I saw the DMK spokesperson fall into Shehzad’s trap and… I was speechless!”

During a debate on the Union Budget on news channel Times Now, hosted by journalist Pranesh Roy, a verbal spat unfolded between DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla over the use of Hindi.

When political analyst Vivek Srivastava began speaking in Hindi, the DMK spokesperson expressed his displeasure, saying, “I am upset because you (host Pranesh Roy) called me for an English debate and you speak in Hindi, which I don’t understand. This is becoming an everyday nuisance. Please don’t invite me if you don’t have speakers who speak in English. It is very rude.”

High Voltage Drama In LS: Rahul Gandhi Quotes Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Memoirs On Ladakh Standoff; Rajnath, Amit Shah Counter Congress Leader
High Voltage Drama In LS: Rahul Gandhi Quotes Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Memoirs On Ladakh Standoff; Rajnath, Amit Shah Counter Congress Leader
Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 8-10 Release Date & Time: Final 4 Couples Revealed Already? Here's What To Expect In Upcoming Episodes
Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 8-10 Release Date & Time: Final 4 Couples Revealed Already? Here's What To Expect In Upcoming Episodes
Tariff Tension Mein Bharat Ka Fiscal Formula; Union Budget FY26-27 Frames Domestic Strength As Best Defence Against Global Trade Turbulence
Tariff Tension Mein Bharat Ka Fiscal Formula; Union Budget FY26-27 Frames Domestic Strength As Best Defence Against Global Trade Turbulence
Prakambanam Box Office Collection Day 3: Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen's Horror-Comedy Film Sees 67% Growth, Mints ₹1.51 Crore
Prakambanam Box Office Collection Day 3: Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, Al Ameen's Horror-Comedy Film Sees 67% Growth, Mints ₹1.51 Crore

Responding to this, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked the DMK spokesperson, “The movie Parasakthi is based on what? Please explain.”

After a brief pause, Saravanan replied, “Parasakthi is based on our language war against Hindi imposition.” Shehzad then asked, “Who was in power then?”

The DMK leader answered, “Congress.” Poonawalla followed up by asking, “Who are you in alliance with?” At this point, Saravanan lost his cool and said, “What is this?”

Saravanan’s admission caused Poonawalla and other panellists to burst into laughter. Angered by this, the DMK spokesperson mocked Shehzad Poonawalla by mimicking his laughter, which only made others laugh even more.

