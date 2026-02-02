VIDEO: ‘Once Shehzad Has You In His Grip, He Will Finish You’: Tehseen Poonawalla On DMK Spokesperson Saravanan’s Cackle During Live TV Debate

A clip from a TV news debate featuring BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, his brother and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, and DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai has been widely circulated on social media, drawing funny reactions from users.

Tehseen, who burst out laughing at the DMK spokesperson’s mimicry, reacted to the clip on X. Responding to a post that shared the video, Tehseen Poonawalla wrote, “I was stunned! I saw him just walk into Shehzad’s trap, and it’s almost like MMA, once Shehzad has you in his grip, he will finish you! Then I saw the DMK spokesperson fall into Shehzad’s trap and… I was speechless!”

During a debate on the Union Budget on news channel Times Now, hosted by journalist Pranesh Roy, a verbal spat unfolded between DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla over the use of Hindi.

When political analyst Vivek Srivastava began speaking in Hindi, the DMK spokesperson expressed his displeasure, saying, “I am upset because you (host Pranesh Roy) called me for an English debate and you speak in Hindi, which I don’t understand. This is becoming an everyday nuisance. Please don’t invite me if you don’t have speakers who speak in English. It is very rude.”

Responding to this, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked the DMK spokesperson, “The movie Parasakthi is based on what? Please explain.”

After a brief pause, Saravanan replied, “Parasakthi is based on our language war against Hindi imposition.” Shehzad then asked, “Who was in power then?”

The DMK leader answered, “Congress.” Poonawalla followed up by asking, “Who are you in alliance with?” At this point, Saravanan lost his cool and said, “What is this?”

Saravanan’s admission caused Poonawalla and other panellists to burst into laughter. Angered by this, the DMK spokesperson mocked Shehzad Poonawalla by mimicking his laughter, which only made others laugh even more.