Pune: PMC Rolls Out Safety Rules For Demolition Of Old Buildings - Here's All You Need To Know

After years of haphazard demolitions raising dust, noise and safety concerns in neighbourhoods, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally put clear rules in place for tearing down old mansions and buildings in the city.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has instructed all 15 ward offices to enforce these guidelines strictly. From now on, no old structure can be demolished without following the prescribed safety measures. After the work is completed, the concerned party must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the respective Executive Engineer.

The move comes amid repeated complaints that demolitions, especially in the city’s older areas and growing suburbs, were often carried out without adequate precautions.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena State General Secretary Hemant Sambhus had raised the issue with the civic chief a few months ago, demanding specific regulations. Though the rules were drafted earlier, orders to implement them have now been issued.

The new guidelines focus on reducing dust pollution, protecting nearby residents and bringing accountability to the process. Contractors must regularly sprinkle water at the site, install sprinklers and inform the local police station, fire brigade and neighbouring housing societies in writing before starting the demolition.

Sambhus said that in the past, such work was sometimes done carelessly and under pressure, putting lives and the environment at risk. He welcomed the decision, saying it would ensure that demolitions are carried out in a safe and lawful manner.

The new rules are:

- 25-foot-high protective sheets must be installed around the site

- Nearby buildings must be vacated if they are at risk

- A security guard must be present throughout the demolition work

- Written intimation must be given to the police, fire officials and neighbouring societies

- Debris being transported must be covered with a green cloth to prevent dust

- Photographs of the demolition process must be submitted to the PMC

- A structural engineer must certify that the demolition was done safely and properly

- The civic body hopes these measures will make demolition work less hazardous for residents and safer for the environment