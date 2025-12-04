Nashik: MSRTC Launches Electric AC Buses To Borivali, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nashik: To reduce carbon emissions and air pollution caused by the transport sector, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has undertaken an eco-friendly initiative. Under this initiative, 11 buses from Nashik to Borivali and 11 return buses, along with 2 buses from Nashik to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 2 return buses, have been introduced as electric air-conditioned services.

The services were inaugurated today by District Collector Ayush Prasad. According to Regional Manager Vijay Gite, these buses have started operating as per schedule via the Hindu Hridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Expressway.



On this occasion, Divisional Controller Sachin Shrirasagar, Divisional Transport Officer Kiran Bhosale, Kalyani Dhage, Depot Manager Dadaji Mahajan, and Depot Mechanical Manager Pratapsingh Rajput were present.





Under this initiative, the Nashik division now operates 65 electric buses providing passenger services on routes including Nashik–Borivali, Nashik–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik–Shivajinagar, Nashik–Trimbakeshwar, Nashik–Shirdi, Nashik–Satana, Nashik–Nandurbar, and Nashik–Kasara. Through this modern, eco-friendly passenger service, commuters will experience a comfortable and safe journey.