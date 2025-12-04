 Nashik: EOW Arrests Ex-Deputy Director Of Education Nitin Upasani In Shalarth ID Scam
Nashik: EOW Arrests Ex-Deputy Director Of Education Nitin Upasani In Shalarth ID Scam

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Nashik: EOW Arrests Ex-Deputy Director Of Education Nitin Upasani In Shalarth ID Scam | Representative pic

Nashik: In the widely discussed Shalarth ID scam, former Deputy Director of Education Nitin Upasani has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), creating a major stir. Earlier, documents and related evidence seized from previously arrested suspects showed that Upasani had defrauded the government, following which action was taken against him.

This scam, which has shaken the state’s education sector, involves funds worth several crores. Fake Shalarth IDs were created to deceive the government. The serious aspect is that teachers without the required qualifications received salaries through these fake IDs.

In this regard, a case had already been registered at the Nashik Road Police Station against Uday Panchbhai, Accounts Officer at the Deputy Director’s Office of Education, and Rajmohan Sharma, Superintendent of the Salary Unit. It has become clear that certain institute heads, officials, and employees were also involved in this scam.

Earlier, the EOW Nashik had detained Manoj Patil from Dhule and Nilesh Patil from Jalgaon, and had seized certain documents from them. Based on the information derived from these documents, Upasani was taken into custody. So far, six people have been arrested in connection with this case.

What is a Shalarth ID?

A Shalarth ID is issued based on certain criteria. A teacher must serve as a ‘Shikshak Sevak’ (Assistant Teacher) for a specified period before becoming eligible for the ID. Only after obtaining this ID can a teacher receive a government salary. However, with the exposure of fake Shalarth IDs being issued and salaries being fraudulently drawn, this scam has gained statewide attention.

A Career Marked by Controversy
Nitin Upasani’s career has been controversial from the beginning. While serving as the Education Officer of Nashik Municipal Corporation, the teacher recruitment scam had created a huge uproar. Both the ruling party and the opposition had strongly protested at that time. Now, his involvement in the fake Shalarth ID scam has also come to light.

