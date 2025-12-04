Pimpri-Chinchwad: Brutal Koyta Attack Caught On CCTV; Four Accused Nabbed By Anti-Gunda Squad | VIDEOS | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Tuesday night, where four people attacked a man as he denied giving them money. The attackers had robbed a bag containing Rs 3.80 Lakh in cash from the victim and had absconded, leaving the man injured.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Four accused, including three adults and a minor, were detained and paraded through the crowd to teach them a lesson. A case regarding this was registered at the Chinchwad Police Station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Anti-Gunda Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Crime Branch arrested the accused. The accused have been identified as Yash Ramesh Andhare (18, Thergaon; native of Solapur), Ritesh Mukesh Chavan (18, Thergaon), Rupendra Rupbasant Baid (19, Pimpri) and a minor.

They have been booked under the BNS sections 309 (robbery), 311 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant sections of the Arms Act of 1959, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013 and the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951.

The Incident

According to police reports, the accused had demanded extortion from the Shriji Ceramic Shop in the Keshav Nagar area of Chinchwad. The shop owners didn't pay attention to it. On Tuesday night, while the injured complainant was locking his shop, the assailants came. The victim had a bag of money containing Rs 3.80 lakh.

The assailants demanded the man's money, and he refused. Then one of them attacked him with a koyta. He dropped the bag. Around three to four blows of koyta were made, but fortunately, none of them connected to make a fatal blow. All of this was captured on the CCTV. The CCTV is currently going viral on social media, and residents have raised questions of law and order in the city.

Action by Anti-Gunda Squad

Along with the Chinchwad Police, the Anti-Gunda Squad of the Crime Branch started a parallel investigation into the matter. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, “Considering the crime was serious, we created multiple teams to locate the accused. The Anti-Gunda Squad analysed CCTVs. They received a tip-off that the accused who committed the said crime were near Thergaon Crematorium.”

Police went there and detained the accused. All four of them confessed to committing the crime. They were detained on Wednesday and produced in court. They have been given police custody while further investigation is done by officials of Chinchwad Police Station. After the Anti-Gunda Squad arrested them, the criminals were paraded around the spot where they committed the crime as a form of lesson.

The action was taken under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP Dr Visha Hire.

Read Also Pune: Education Dept To Cut Salaries If Schools Remain Shut On Dec 5 Amid Agitation

The Anti-Gunda Squad was led by API HV Mane, which included PSIs Samir Londhe and Pravin Kumar Tapkir; ASIs Thokal, Vikram Jagdale, and Amit Gaikwad; and Police Constables Ganesh Medage, Gangaram Chavan, Vijay Gambhire, Sunil Chaudhary, Mayur Dalvi, Vijay Telewar, Shyam Baba, Nitin Gengje, Ramdas Mohite, Vijay Velapure, Shubham Kadam, Dnyaneshwar Giri, and Tausif Shaikh.