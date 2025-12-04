 IndiGo Chaos At Pune Airport: 16 Flights Cancelled, 19 Delayed - All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneIndiGo Chaos At Pune Airport: 16 Flights Cancelled, 19 Delayed - All You Need To Know

IndiGo Chaos At Pune Airport: 16 Flights Cancelled, 19 Delayed - All You Need To Know

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport Director, said the primary cause of this inconvenience to the passengers was due to the extended ground presence of multiple IndiGo aircrafts awaiting the availability of an operating crew, resulting in the prolonged occupation of parking bays

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Pune Airport: 16 Flights Cancelled, 19 Delayed - All You Need To Know | X/@rishilectual

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said a total of eight arrival and eight departure flights were cancelled on Thursday, while 19 were delayed by more than one hour.

Dhoke said the primary cause of this inconvenience to the passengers was due to the extended ground presence of multiple IndiGo aircrafts awaiting the availability of an operating crew, resulting in the prolonged occupation of parking bays.

Read Also
Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Bodies’ Draft Electoral Roll Sparks Uproar; 22,809 Objections Filed...
article-image

In a statement, Dhoke said, "In view of ongoing airline operational disruptions affecting flight schedules, Pune Airport confirms that all operational teams across terminal management, security, apron services, and passenger facilitation remain fully mobilised to assist passengers and ensure smooth terminal functioning."

"As per the latest operational status, 8 arrival and 8 departure flights have been cancelled, 11 aircraft are currently on the ground, and 19 flights have been delayed by more than one hour. The primary cause of the disruption has been the extended ground presence of multiple IndiGo aircraft awaiting availability of operating crew, resulting in the prolonged occupation of parking bays," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Humayun Kabir, Bharatpur MLA Who Proposed To Build ‘Babri Masjid’ In Murshidabad, Suspended From TMC, Says
Humayun Kabir, Bharatpur MLA Who Proposed To Build ‘Babri Masjid’ In Murshidabad, Suspended From TMC, Says
Ghaywal Gang Member Bought 400 Bullets Using Forged Licence; Pune Police Launch Probe
Ghaywal Gang Member Bought 400 Bullets Using Forged Licence; Pune Police Launch Probe
'Giving Money For Marketing....', Yami Gautam Opens Up On 'Monster Trend' In Bollywood Ahead Of Dhurandhar Release, Urges Industry To Unite Like South
'Giving Money For Marketing....', Yami Gautam Opens Up On 'Monster Trend' In Bollywood Ahead Of Dhurandhar Release, Urges Industry To Unite Like South
Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Jolts Bangladesh; NCS Reports Early Morning Tremors At 30 Km Depth
Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Jolts Bangladesh; NCS Reports Early Morning Tremors At 30 Km Depth
Read Also
VIDEOS: Chaos Erupts At Pune Airport After IndiGo Cancels Multiple Flights
article-image

"This has severely constrained bay availability at the airport, leading to sequential delays to subsequent arrivals and departures across all airlines, irrespective of carrier, due to parking bay non-availability. Pune Airport is working closely with all airlines, ground handling agencies, ATC, CISF, and terminal service teams to manage apron congestion, facilitate passenger support, and minimise further operational impact while flight schedules are progressively restored," he further said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghaywal Gang Member Bought 400 Bullets Using Forged Licence; Pune Police Launch Probe

Ghaywal Gang Member Bought 400 Bullets Using Forged Licence; Pune Police Launch Probe

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Brutal Koyta Attack Caught On CCTV; Four Accused Nabbed By Anti-Gunda Squad |...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Brutal Koyta Attack Caught On CCTV; Four Accused Nabbed By Anti-Gunda Squad |...

Court Warns Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Against Commenting On Final Orders In Savarkar Defamation...

Court Warns Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Against Commenting On Final Orders In Savarkar Defamation...

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Alleges Delay In Local Poll Results Gives Govt Time To Tamper With...

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Alleges Delay In Local Poll Results Gives Govt Time To Tamper With...

Pune: Education Dept To Cut Salaries If Schools Remain Shut On Dec 5 Amid Agitation

Pune: Education Dept To Cut Salaries If Schools Remain Shut On Dec 5 Amid Agitation