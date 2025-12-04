IndiGo Chaos At Pune Airport: 16 Flights Cancelled, 19 Delayed - All You Need To Know

Pune Airport: 16 Flights Cancelled, 19 Delayed - All You Need To Know | X/@rishilectual

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said a total of eight arrival and eight departure flights were cancelled on Thursday, while 19 were delayed by more than one hour.

Dhoke said the primary cause of this inconvenience to the passengers was due to the extended ground presence of multiple IndiGo aircrafts awaiting the availability of an operating crew, resulting in the prolonged occupation of parking bays.

In a statement, Dhoke said, "In view of ongoing airline operational disruptions affecting flight schedules, Pune Airport confirms that all operational teams across terminal management, security, apron services, and passenger facilitation remain fully mobilised to assist passengers and ensure smooth terminal functioning."

"As per the latest operational status, 8 arrival and 8 departure flights have been cancelled, 11 aircraft are currently on the ground, and 19 flights have been delayed by more than one hour. The primary cause of the disruption has been the extended ground presence of multiple IndiGo aircraft awaiting availability of operating crew, resulting in the prolonged occupation of parking bays," he added.

"This has severely constrained bay availability at the airport, leading to sequential delays to subsequent arrivals and departures across all airlines, irrespective of carrier, due to parking bay non-availability. Pune Airport is working closely with all airlines, ground handling agencies, ATC, CISF, and terminal service teams to manage apron congestion, facilitate passenger support, and minimise further operational impact while flight schedules are progressively restored," he further said.