VIDEOS: Chaos Erupts At Pune Airport After IndiGo Cancels Multiple Flights | X/@WalvekarManishR

For the second consecutive day on Thursday, IndiGo has cancelled multiple flights at various airports due to crew shortage. Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) user shared their grievances on the microblogging site. One users said that there was "absolute chaos" at the Pune Airport, while another said that the airport "looked like a railway station".

"IndiGo has made Pune Airport look like a railway station today, too much chaos," a user posted.

"The situation at Pune Airport is an absolute mess. Zero accountability. Flight 6E 336 (Pune → Hyderabad) is stranded with no support. This is unacceptable and needs immediate action," another user wrote.

"IndiGo's problems seem to be multiplying. Family was stuck at Bengaluru took off for Pune, circled Pune airport, no bays for the aircraft, so diverted to Mumbai. Now waiting for hours at Mumbai airport for space to clear up at Pune, so they can come home. Hope the pilots' FDTL does not run out. These are tricky times for #aviation," a third user wrote.

Sharing a video of the chaos, a user stated, "That's what people are facing right now due to the lethargic management of IndiGo. I have been waiting at Pune airport for the last 14 hours! Worst nightmare for general public!"

Another user shared, "My husband is stuck in Pune airport for more than 12 hours now. His @IndiGo6E flight to Kochi is indefinitely delayed with absolutely no communication to passengers. Airport is full due to multiple delays, no place to even sit #IndigoDelay."

