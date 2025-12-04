 Centre Finalises Revised Alignment For Nashik-Pune Rail Corridor: All You Need To Know
The ambitious Nashik–Pune High-Speed Rail Corridor, which aims to connect Maharashtra’s two major cities with direct and rapid rail connectivity, has received significant momentum. Responding to queries in the Lok Sabha, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a revised alignment for the project.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
The earlier proposed Narayangaon route had drawn objections from the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Atomic Energy, as it posed potential interference with operations at the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), an internationally acclaimed observatory. After consultations and detailed studies with the state government, experts, and local representatives, an alternative alignment has now been finalised.

A committee comprising state officials, local representatives, the railway administration, and the project authority will take further decisions to ensure holistic development of the region.

New Proposed Route

Nashik → Sainagar Shirdi → Puntamba → Nimblak → Ahilyanagar → Pune (via Chakan Industrial Area)

The revised alignment ensures the safety of the international research facility while significantly reducing the travel time between Nashik and Pune.

Current Status According to the Railway Ministry:

DPR prepared for Nashik Road–Sainagar Shirdi double line

Approval of ₹240 crore for doubling the Sainagar Shirdi–Puntamba (17 km) stretch

Puntamba–Nimblak (80 km) doubling work completed

Nimblak–Ahilyanagar (6 km) work in progress

Ahilyanagar–Pune (133 km) new double line DPR prepared with an estimated cost of ₹8,970 crore

Major Boost to Tourism

The corridor is expected to enhance religious, cultural, and heritage tourism:

Faster connectivity to Sainagar Shirdi, Trimbakeshwar, and Pandharpur

Improved access to Pune’s historic forts and Peshwa-era heritage sites

Impetus to rural tourism and local handicrafts

Pilgrims and tourists to benefit from faster, safer, and smoother travel

A Game-Changer for Industrial Growth

The route will be vital for industrial belts such as Chakan, Ambegaon, Shirur, Sinnar, and Nashik.

Direct rail connectivity will:

Reduce freight transport costs

Strengthen logistics supply chains

Provide new markets for MSMEs

Attract fresh industrial investment

New Opportunities in Education and Technology

Nashik and Pune are among Maharashtra’s fastest-growing education hubs. The rail corridor will enhance academic exchange, research collaboration, and student mobility.

Vaishnaw also stated that under the Prime Minister’s multimodal connectivity vision, 130 “Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminals” are operational nationwide. The Nashik–Pune corridor will also be integrated into this multimodal network.

