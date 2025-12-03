 Nashik Records 68.34% Voter Turnout In Municipal Council Elections
Nashik Records 68.34% Voter Turnout In Municipal Council Elections

Voting for 11 municipal councils under the local self-government bodies in the district was held on Tuesday. Except for a few minor disputes at some locations, the voting process remained peaceful overall.

Milind Sajgure Updated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
Nashik Records 68.34% Voter Turnout In Municipal Council Elections

Nashik: Voting for 11 municipal councils under the local self-government bodies in the district was held on Tuesday. Except for a few minor disputes at some locations, the voting process remained peaceful overall.

According to official information, an average voter turnout of 68.34% was recorded across the municipal councils in the district. Long queues were seen at all polling stations during the final hours of voting.


Trimbakeshwar registered the highest turnout at 85.66%. Counting of votes will take place on December 21, followed by the declaration of results.

Polling was conducted for the municipal councils of Pimpalgaon Baswant, Manmad, Bhagur, Nandgaon, Sinnar, Satana, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Ozar, Chandwad, and Yeola.

A total of 416 polling stations were set up for this election. During the process, incidents such as EVM malfunctions and minor disputes were reported at a few locations.

At many places, party workers were seen assisting elderly and differently-abled voters. Although the voter turnout appeared low during the morning session, long queues reappeared after 2 pm.


At Ozar, confusion erupted when an EVM machine malfunctioned twice. Disputes were also reported in Trimbakeshwar, Pimpalgaon Baswant, and Sinnar, but police intervention restored peace.

Tension in Sinnar after Pepper Spray Incident
In Sinnar, in evening, an argument broke out between workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party. During the confrontation, a youth sprayed an eye-irritating substance, causing tension in the area. Several people were affected, including NCP candidate Kiran Gojre, who also suffered irritation as the spray entered his eyes.

Supporters were enraged, and both groups came face-to-face, creating a tense situation for some time. Police intervened promptly and brought the situation under control, preventing further escalation.

Turnout by Municipal Council (Total: 68.34%)

Pimpalgaon Baswant: 73.21%

Manmad: 63.61%

Bhagur: 73.28%

Nandgaon: 60.28%

Sinnar: 67.65%

Satana: 67.54%

Trimbakeshwar: 85.66%

Igatpuri: 68.68%

Ozar: 62.31%

Chandwad: 74.52%

Yeola: 73.91%

