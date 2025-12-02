Nashik: Lasalgaon APMC Sends First Railway Rake Of Maize To Punjab This Season |

Nashik: Nashik district is currently witnessing a massive inflow of maize. The Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) alone is receiving nearly 8,000 to 9,000 quintals of maize every day. With such heavy arrivals, large quantities of maize are being transported to various states through different routes.

For the first time this season, around 2,600 tonnes of maize have been dispatched to Punjab via rail. Rail transportation is expected to save both travel time and freight costs.



This year, Nashik district has recorded bumper maize production. Due to continuous rainfall for almost seven months, farmers shifted their focus from other crops to maize cultivation.

As a result, all APMCs across the district are now reporting overwhelming arrivals. Farmers are currently getting ₹1,500 to ₹1,600 per quintal, and the Lasalgaon market — known primarily for onions — is now experiencing immense turnover from maize trade.



In the ongoing season, a 42-wagon railway rake carrying approximately 2,685 tonnes of maize has been sent to Phagwara in Punjab, covering around 1,600 kilometers in five days. With arrivals expected to rise further, more such railway consignments are likely to be dispatched, traders confirmed.



High Demand for Poultry Feed



Just like Maharashtra, Punjab also has a large-scale poultry industry. As maize production in Maharashtra is higher this year, the state is able to supply large quantities to the poultry feed and maize-based industries in Punjab, leading to strong demand.





“Earlier, maize consignments were being dispatched by rail from Yeola and Manmad. This year, for the first time, nearly 2,600 tonnes collected by seven traders from Lasalgaon and Vinchur have been collectively sent to Punjab. This is the first maize rake of the season,” said maize trader Dnyaneshwar Gangurde.



Read Also CREDAI Nashik Metro To Recognise Excellence In Construction Industry



Key Highlights



Destination: Phagwara, Punjab



Quantity: 2,685 tonnes



Railway Wagons: 42



First maize rake of the season



Travel Duration: 5 days



Distance: 1,600 km