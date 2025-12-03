Sorcerer Arrested In Nashik Woman's Suicide Case Linked To Witchcraft |

Nashik: Neha Pawar from Panchavati had written a seven-page note before ending her life. Among the various reasons for her suicide, blind faith and superstition were also factors. Acting on these leads, the Panchavati Police have arrested a sorcerer from Hirawadi.



Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe had informed the police that Neha’s suicide was linked to a virginity test and acts of witchcraft and demanded a thorough probe.

Accordingly, while searching the house of the accused, Santosh Pawar, the police recovered materials used for sorcery. They found a nail shaped like a snake pierced with a black henna seed, along with charms and amulets. When questioned about the source of these items, the accused pointed to a self-styled godman.



Neha used to bring a powder resembling ash from her parents’ home. Claiming that it brought problems into the house, and to frighten Neha, Santosh Pawar and Jijabai Pawar admitted to practising witchcraft. Based on this information, Police arrested Sunil Baban Munje (age 42), a sorcerer from Hirawadi, on Monday night.

The accused ran a small temple-cum-‘darbar’ at his residence and claimed to provide divine and occult remedies to people. He has confessed to his crimes. Police have named him as a co-accused and invoked sections of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act. Further investigation is being conducted by PI Sunil Pawar.





“Police should investigate whether this fake godman has cheated others as well. People should stay away from such superstitious practices. Anyone who has been deceived should contact ANiS or the police,” said Krishna Chandgude, State Secretary, ANiS.