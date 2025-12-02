 State-Level Ekalavya School Cultural Fest Held In Nashik, 91 Qualify For Nationals
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneState-Level Ekalavya School Cultural Fest Held In Nashik, 91 Qualify For Nationals

State-Level Ekalavya School Cultural Fest Held In Nashik, 91 Qualify For Nationals

The two-day state-level cultural fest of Ekalavya Model Residential School was held with great enthusiasm at Espalier School on Trimbakeshwar Road. 433 students from 37 schools in the state participated in this fest.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
State-Level Ekalavya School Cultural Fest Held In Nashik, 91 Qualify For Nationals |

Nashik: The two-day state-level cultural fest of Ekalavya Model Residential School was held with great enthusiasm at Espalier School on Trimbakeshwar Road. 433 students from 37 schools in the state participated in this fest. The students showcased the culture of the tribal community through traditional art, dance, costumes, painting and handicrafts.

The state-level cultural fest of Ekalavya Model Residential School was inaugurated by Leena Bansod, Member Secretary of Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society and Tribal Development Commissioner.

Students performed in various categories like group songs, group dances, painting, musical instruments, drama, oratory, discussion, creative writing, recitation of Sanskrit verses, poetry, quizzes, classical vocal music, instrumental music, singing (group), dance (classical, regional folk dance group, regional tribal dance group), indigenous games, handicrafts, traditional storytelling, mimicry, and others. The students' performances mesmerised the audience.

Meanwhile, 91 students who won the state-level fest have left for the National EMRS Cultural Fest to be held in Andhra Pradesh from 3rd to 5th December 2025.

FPJ Shorts
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet
Read Also
Nashik College Picnic Bus Plunges Into Gorge Near Karad, 4 Students Critical
article-image

Ajmer Saundane Cluster won the overall title

Ajmer Saundane Cluster won the overall title of the state-level cultural fest of Eklavya Model Residential School. Khairi Parsoda Cluster got the runner-up title. While Shendegaon Cluster had to settle for third place. The winning players were felicitated by dignitaries.

"In this day and age, bookish knowledge alone is not enough. Students need to acquire proficiency in various arts along with their studies. Students who are active in fields like sports, music, drama, have good concentration, leadership skills and mental health. Sports or other arts are important in the overall development of students along with studies. Therefore, it is necessary for students to imbibe sports and other arts along with their studies," said Leena Bansod, Commissioner, Tribal Development Department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Schools Across Maharashtra To Remain Closed On December 5 Due To Teachers' Strike

Schools Across Maharashtra To Remain Closed On December 5 Due To Teachers' Strike

RTI Reveals Rs 7,737 Crore Property Tax Pending From 1,667 Properties In Pune

RTI Reveals Rs 7,737 Crore Property Tax Pending From 1,667 Properties In Pune

Pune: MahaDBT Scholarship Delays Disrupt Studies, Adds Financial Pressure On Students

Pune: MahaDBT Scholarship Delays Disrupt Studies, Adds Financial Pressure On Students

State-Level Ekalavya School Cultural Fest Held In Nashik, 91 Qualify For Nationals

State-Level Ekalavya School Cultural Fest Held In Nashik, 91 Qualify For Nationals

Nashik: ₹264 Crore Disaster Management Proposals Approved For Kumbh Mela

Nashik: ₹264 Crore Disaster Management Proposals Approved For Kumbh Mela