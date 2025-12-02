State-Level Ekalavya School Cultural Fest Held In Nashik, 91 Qualify For Nationals |

Nashik: The two-day state-level cultural fest of Ekalavya Model Residential School was held with great enthusiasm at Espalier School on Trimbakeshwar Road. 433 students from 37 schools in the state participated in this fest. The students showcased the culture of the tribal community through traditional art, dance, costumes, painting and handicrafts.

The state-level cultural fest of Ekalavya Model Residential School was inaugurated by Leena Bansod, Member Secretary of Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society and Tribal Development Commissioner.

Students performed in various categories like group songs, group dances, painting, musical instruments, drama, oratory, discussion, creative writing, recitation of Sanskrit verses, poetry, quizzes, classical vocal music, instrumental music, singing (group), dance (classical, regional folk dance group, regional tribal dance group), indigenous games, handicrafts, traditional storytelling, mimicry, and others. The students' performances mesmerised the audience.

Meanwhile, 91 students who won the state-level fest have left for the National EMRS Cultural Fest to be held in Andhra Pradesh from 3rd to 5th December 2025.

Read Also Nashik College Picnic Bus Plunges Into Gorge Near Karad, 4 Students Critical

Ajmer Saundane Cluster won the overall title

Ajmer Saundane Cluster won the overall title of the state-level cultural fest of Eklavya Model Residential School. Khairi Parsoda Cluster got the runner-up title. While Shendegaon Cluster had to settle for third place. The winning players were felicitated by dignitaries.

"In this day and age, bookish knowledge alone is not enough. Students need to acquire proficiency in various arts along with their studies. Students who are active in fields like sports, music, drama, have good concentration, leadership skills and mental health. Sports or other arts are important in the overall development of students along with studies. Therefore, it is necessary for students to imbibe sports and other arts along with their studies," said Leena Bansod, Commissioner, Tribal Development Department.