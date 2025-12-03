Pune Residents Erupt In Protest As Illegal Rooftop Bars Return Post-Porsche Crash |

Public anger, which had briefly calmed after the Porsche crash, has once again resurfaced as residents from Kalyani Nagar, Viman Nagar, Koregaon Park and Wadgaonsheri raised concerns over illegal rooftop bars in Kalyani Nagar.

Following the high-profile Porsche crash earlier this year, authorities had announced sweeping actions such as shutting down illegal rooftops, enforcing zoning rules, and promising stringent oversight. Residents across multiple neighbourhoods initially believed that their long-standing concerns were finally being heard. However, they now say that the crackdown was temporary and cosmetic.

Within months, many rooftop bars that were shut resumed operations, some with new licences, others by making minor changes to paperwork. Residents allege that liquor is being served in encroached open spaces, bars are functioning in residential buildings, and lanes are choked with illegal parking every night, often obstructing emergency vehicles.

“The promises made after the Porsche crash have evaporated,” said Advocate Nanasaheb Nalawade from Kalyani Nagar. “We live with fear outside our own homes, while governance looks away.”

Residents say the rapid expansion of Pune’s nightlife has created serious safety concerns. Families, senior citizens and schoolchildren now share residential lanes with loud music, valet queues, and increasing instances of drunk driving.

“The authorities wake up only when an accident occurs,” How many families must suffer before authorities take responsibility?” said Harshad Jadhav, a resident of Sainagri.

Vice President of the Wadgaonsheri Assembly, Sachin Bhosale, said, "Repeated accidents and repeated administrative inaction are a concern and are causing frustration amongst the citizens. Nothing has changed since the Porsche case except the rising road rage in Pune."

The residents even held a protest on Tuesday evening, raising the question of how many more tragedies before authorities act?

They gathered outside Toit Restaurant in Kalyani Nagar, the site of a recent drunk-driving accident, accusing authorities of allowing illegal rooftop bars to return under the guise of fresh licences and superficial compliance.

Nearly 30 residents staged a protest at Gold Adlabs Chowk. The residents showed their frustration as the administration had failed to keep their promises made in the aftermath of the Porsche tragedy. They urge the authorities to take some serious action against illegal bars operating in the city. The recent accident near a school has only deepened the fears among parents, who say even children are now exposed to the hazards created by uncontrolled nightlife activity.

Residents highlighted a series of persistent violations that they believe have turned residential zones into high-risk areas

• Illegal rooftop bars operating without fire clearances

• Permissions granted to bars inside residential buildings

• Parking shown on paper but absent on the ground

• Encroachment of public spaces

• Previously sealed establishments receiving fresh licences

• Alcohol served in unauthorised open areas

• UDCPR norms repeatedly flouted

Residents’ Demands

Protesters called for immediate and decisive action:

• Clear separation of residential and commercial zones

• A ban on rooftop liquor-serving establishments in neighbourhoods

• Licences only after verifying actual parking availability

• Accountability for officials and cancellation of licences of repeat offenders.