 Shocking Video: Drunk Driver Weaves Through Pune Traffic Despite Losing Tyre
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneShocking Video: Drunk Driver Weaves Through Pune Traffic Despite Losing Tyre

Shocking Video: Drunk Driver Weaves Through Pune Traffic Despite Losing Tyre

A shocking video has been surfacing on social media in which a reckless car driver is seen continuing to drive dangerously on Pune roads despite losing one of the car’s tyres, while putting others at risk.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Shocking Video: Drunk Driver Weaves Through Pune Traffic Despite Losing Tyre | Video Screengrab

A shocking video has been surfacing on social media in which a reckless car driver is seen continuing to drive dangerously on Pune roads despite losing one of the car’s tyres, while putting others at risk.

Despite the severe damage, the drunk driver kept weaving through traffic, posing a danger to other drivers.

The reckless driver was alerted by the Pune Traffic police and was asked to set up a checkpoint. 

Fortunately, the car was finally intercepted before it could cause a major accident. Police officials said that a tragedy was narrowly averted, given the speed and condition of the vehicle. The car driver has been booked under drunk-and-drive charges, and further legal action and investigation are underway.

FPJ Shorts
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins 7 Wards, AAP Bags 3; 1 Each Ward For Congress & AIFB
Venus Williams Wows In Dreamy White Prada Dress In UNSEEN Engagement Pictures With Fiancé Andrea Preti
Venus Williams Wows In Dreamy White Prada Dress In UNSEEN Engagement Pictures With Fiancé Andrea Preti
'Drunk' Raccoon Spotted Passed Out In Bathroom At US Liquor Store After Chaotic Rampage; Visuals Inside
'Drunk' Raccoon Spotted Passed Out In Bathroom At US Liquor Store After Chaotic Rampage; Visuals Inside
Confederation Of Indian Industry Young Indian Plans To Scale India-Singapore Youth Exchange To 300 Students Annually
Confederation Of Indian Industry Young Indian Plans To Scale India-Singapore Youth Exchange To 300 Students Annually

The series of drunk-and-drive cases is on the rise in Pune. Recently, a 30-year-old valet parking assistant worker lost his life after being rammed by a Volkswagen car driven by a drunk IT professional. The incident took place at Toit Pub and Restaurant in Kalyani Nagar in Pune on Sunday, around 2.30 pm. 

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Satyendra Mandal (30) native of Bihar and works as a valet Parking attendant at the Toit Pub, while the accused is Pratap Dhaygude (49), an IT professional and resident of Dhanori and native of Navi Mumbai.  

Dhaygude had arrived at the restaurant in an inebriated condition, where he demanded more alcohol. While noticing his condition, the staff of the restaurant offered him to book a cab, but he refused and decided to drive his car parked in the area.  

Read Also
IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Pune As Cold Wave Intensifies
article-image

According to the eyewitness, Dhaygude refused to opt for a cab and decided to go in his car, but he lost control of his car. The car rammed into the valet counter, crushing Mandal, who was standing behind it. Restaurant staff immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking Video: Drunk Driver Weaves Through Pune Traffic Despite Losing Tyre

Shocking Video: Drunk Driver Weaves Through Pune Traffic Despite Losing Tyre

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Pune As Cold Wave Intensifies

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Pune As Cold Wave Intensifies

Sorcerer Arrested In Nashik Woman's Suicide Case Linked To Witchcraft

Sorcerer Arrested In Nashik Woman's Suicide Case Linked To Witchcraft

Parbhani’s Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University Shines With 8 Medals At Youth Fest

Parbhani’s Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University Shines With 8 Medals At Youth Fest

Civil Hospital Launches World AIDS Day Campaign In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Events To Continue...

Civil Hospital Launches World AIDS Day Campaign In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Events To Continue...