Shocking Video: Drunk Driver Weaves Through Pune Traffic Despite Losing Tyre | Video Screengrab

A shocking video has been surfacing on social media in which a reckless car driver is seen continuing to drive dangerously on Pune roads despite losing one of the car’s tyres, while putting others at risk.

Despite the severe damage, the drunk driver kept weaving through traffic, posing a danger to other drivers.

The reckless driver was alerted by the Pune Traffic police and was asked to set up a checkpoint.

Fortunately, the car was finally intercepted before it could cause a major accident. Police officials said that a tragedy was narrowly averted, given the speed and condition of the vehicle. The car driver has been booked under drunk-and-drive charges, and further legal action and investigation are underway.

The series of drunk-and-drive cases is on the rise in Pune. Recently, a 30-year-old valet parking assistant worker lost his life after being rammed by a Volkswagen car driven by a drunk IT professional. The incident took place at Toit Pub and Restaurant in Kalyani Nagar in Pune on Sunday, around 2.30 pm.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Satyendra Mandal (30) native of Bihar and works as a valet Parking attendant at the Toit Pub, while the accused is Pratap Dhaygude (49), an IT professional and resident of Dhanori and native of Navi Mumbai.

Dhaygude had arrived at the restaurant in an inebriated condition, where he demanded more alcohol. While noticing his condition, the staff of the restaurant offered him to book a cab, but he refused and decided to drive his car parked in the area.

According to the eyewitness, Dhaygude refused to opt for a cab and decided to go in his car, but he lost control of his car. The car rammed into the valet counter, crushing Mandal, who was standing behind it. Restaurant staff immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.