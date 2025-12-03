Civil Hospital Launches World AIDS Day Campaign In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Events To Continue Till Dec 15 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Civil Hospital has organised a series of events to observe World AIDS Day, with initiatives scheduled to continue till December 15, the District Civil Surgeon, Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, said.

A rally was organised from the District Civil Hospital on Monday. The District Cycle Association, Tejaswini Cycle Club, Deogiri Cycling Club and other organisations participated.

Read Also 13th Pune International Literary Festival On December 6-7

The rally was flagged off by Dr Mudkhedkar. Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke, District Health Officer Dr Narayan Savargavekar, Dr Anupam Takalkar, Dr Padmaja Saraf, Dr Prashant Bade, Dr Aparna Jakkal, Dr Manish Bhondve, Dr M T Salve, Dr Pandit Killarikar, Dr Deepmala Pardeshi, Saghana Gangawane, Programme Officer Sanjay Pawar, Vinod Maske, Pankaj Dhule and others were present.

Dr Sakpal presented a street play, Baba Hindustani, to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS. Officers and employees of the ART Centre were felicitated for providing excellent service and medical facilities for HIV/AIDS. Programme officer Sadhana Gangawane delivered the introductory speech. Sunita Bankar conducted the proceedings, while Sitaram Vidhate proposed a vote of thanks.