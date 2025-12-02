13th Pune International Literary Festival On December 6-7 |

Pune International Literary Festival (PILF) is scheduled on December 6 and 7 at the Agriculture College, Pune. This is the 13th edition of the festival, and it will be held at Dr Shirname Auditorium, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, Pune.

Entry to the festival is free, and it will be inaugurated by noted writer and columnist Shobhaa De on Saturday at 10.15 am, informed the festival Director and acclaimed novelist Dr Manjiri Prabhu on Monday.



“The basic objective of the festival is to facilitate a direct connection between authors and the readers and to create an inspirational platform for all creative people - thereby promoting the culture of knowledge-based reading and learned appreciation of various arts and crafts. The discussions in the festival aim at understanding the changing scenario of India and the world, and how best to cope with it all,” said Prabhu.

“We have over 70 speakers, more than 30 sessions taking place in two different halls on Pune’s Agriculture college campus, which also includes the Children’s Stream titled ‘Treasure Island,’” Prabhu added.

Some noted speakers at the festival include- Shobhaa De, Bipinchandra Chaugule, Arjun Awardee Shubhangi Kulkarni, Ex-Indian Women Cricket team Captain Nilima Joglekar, commentator Sunandan Lele, Aditya Pittie, Anand Prasad, Ravi Arora, Advait Kurlekar, Chandler Crawford, Sohini Roychowdhury, Dr Blossom Kochhar, Samantha Kochhar, and others.



The topics of discussion include - ‘The Sensual Self-Explorations of Love, Sex and Romance,’ ‘A Good Life -The Power of Palliative Care,’ ‘Long Innings – The Journey of Indian Women’s Cricket,’ ‘Being Bharat – Policies and Possibilities,’ ‘Literary Agents – Decoding the International Landscape,’ ‘Global Cultural Relevance in Mystery Fiction,’ ‘Essential to Essence - (A journey of Emotion),’ and others.

Moreover, there are many wonderful sessions and workshops specially organised for children between the ages of 8 to 13 years at PILF 2025. These include a range of topics such as: Energy and Self-healing, Reading to Dogs, Poetry recitation, Co-existence and nature, Mental Health, and Book launches of young writers, among others.



The festival is being organised with support from Forbes Marshall, along with a few other partners like Blossom Kochhar Group, Jaico Publishing and Chandler Crawford Literary Agency. The Bookstore partner is Rohit Enterprises.