Pune: ‘We Don’t Make Mere Statements But Fulfil Promises,’ CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes A Jibe At Ajit Pawar Over Alandi Statement | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Hours after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made a targeted statement against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in Alandi, Fadnavis delivered a jibe aimed at Pawar as a retaliation for his statement on Monday. Speaking to the people of Alandi, Fadnavis said that we are not people who make mere statements and leave, but we are people who fulfil promises.

Fadnavis was speaking at a rally organised for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates contesting the Alandi Municipal Council election on Tuesday. Also present were Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, the party’s State Secretary Rajesh Pandey, BJP District President Pradeep Kand, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, MLC Uma Khapre, and presidential candidate Prashant Kurhade.

Speaking to the crowd gathered, Fadnavis said, “Alandi is a small city and a divine place (punyanagari). People come here from all over the country and every corner of the state. This city should be good. All facilities should be available. The Municipal Council election is very important for this. We are not people who merely give speeches and leave. We are people who fulfil the promises we make.”

Hours before CM’s speech in Alandi, Ajit Pawar had hinted in Alandi on Monday that former CM and current DCM Eknath Shinde is from Thane, while CM Devendra Fadnavis is from Nagpur. Without taking their names, he criticised them for focusing only on their own districts and asserted that he would do the same for Pune district. “When a file comes to me, I will first prioritise the Pune district. I am the Guardian Minister of Pune district and a son of this district. I am a man of action. I don't lie," Ajit Pawar had said. Fadnavis’s statements are being taken as a reply to Ajit Pawar, but neither leader took any names.

‘Alandi Traffic Worse Than Pune’

Speaking further, the CM said, “A large number of people visit the pilgrimage centre of Alandi. There is severe traffic congestion. The situation in Alandi is worse than in Pune. The traffic management here should be properly organised. For this, a ring road will be constructed for Alandi. A proposal of Rs 58 crore has been approved for this. Through this, the traffic congestion in Alandi can be resolved.”

Fadnavis further emphasised the town’s spiritual significance and the need for better civic amenities, noting that the upcoming Municipal Council election will play a crucial role in shaping its development. He criticised the previous 65-year rule of governments of ‘certain ideology’ for neglecting urban growth, leading to problems such as encroachment, poor water supply, weak drainage systems, and mismanaged solid waste. He said that despite Maharashtra having equal rural and urban populations, cities lacked basic facilities.

‘Urban Transformation Began Due To PM Modi’

Concluding his speech, Fadnavis highlighted that urban transformation began only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched programmes like Smart City, Swachh Bharat Urban, Har Ghar Jal, and Housing for All, backed by ₹50,000 crore in funding. In Alandi, the BJP administration implemented a 10 MLD drinking water project in 2017, and a revised ₹322-crore proposal has been prepared to meet rising demand.

Addressing Indrayani River pollution, he announced a major river rejuvenation plan, including sewage treatment plants in Alandi, nearby villages, and municipal areas. He also outlined pilgrimage and healthcare upgrades: a ₹200-crore pilgrimage plan, a ₹25-crore bhakt nivas, a proposed ₹701-crore Santpeeth, and a new 100-bed hospital with a trauma unit. On the Ladki Bahin scheme, Fadnavis assured it would continue, adding that it has already created 50 lakh “Lakhpati Didis” and aims to reach one crore.