Pune: PMC-Run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose School In Crisis; Lacks Drinking Water, Security, Basic Facilities |

Pune: The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Vidyalaya in Yerawada, one of the oldest schools run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), is currently battling severe neglect, with social activists and former elected representatives calling attention to its deteriorating infrastructure and falling student strength.

Social activist Nikhil Gayakwad expressed concern over the conditions faced by students, many of whom come from slum communities and depend entirely on municipal schools for basic education.

Gayakwad highlighted that the school suffers from a shortage of essential facilities, including clean drinking water is unavailable, classrooms are unhygienic, and daytime security is absent, leading to thefts and vandalism inside the premises. He added that despite the need, political and administrative action remains “non-existent,” and long-pending issues continue to remain unaddressed.

Former Deputy Mayor Dr Siddharth Dhende also visited the school and described the situation as extremely alarming. He noted that although the school once had a large student population, the current enrollment has dropped drastically due to poor conditions of the schools and due to a lack of quality education.

Dhende pointed out several issues, including that teachers often do not report on time, and in many cases, a single teacher handles two classes simultaneously. Also, he added that teachers of government schools are often laden with other government work, which impacts the education of the students.

He also mentioned that classrooms also lack windows, blackboards are worn out with fading paint, and even the benches are broken. The school grounds are unhealthy and are filled with garbage. Floors are stained with dirt and tobacco spit. Toilets, drinking water points, and hygiene facilities for girl students are either inadequate or non-functional.

He added that for the last four years, no authority has taken responsibility, despite the school's prime location surrounded by major commercial areas, IT hubs, and the Business Bay. “If developed properly, the school could produce skilled students from vulnerable communities,” he said. Instead, it is now “on the verge of closure,” operating merely as a namesake institution under administrative control.

The activists highlighted that a collective effort is needed, with stronger monitoring systems such as quarterly reviews, better accountability for teachers and staff, and firm intervention from PMC.

When the Free Press Journal newspaper in Pune tried contacting Asha Ubale, Education Officer (Secondary and Technical Education), PMC did not get a response.