Jalgaon Local Body Polls To Test Political Existence Of Thackeray, Pawar Factions

Jalgaon: The campaigning for the elections for 16 municipalities and two nagar panchayats in Jalgaon district will end on Monday night. Although 1555 candidates are trying their political luck for 464 seats, this election will be a test for the existence of the Shiv Sena Thackeray group, the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar group and the Congress, while the BJP and the Shiv Sena are fighting for their dominance in the district.



Although the BJP has an undisputed dominance in Jalgaon district today under the leadership of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, the Shiv Sena is fighting this election under the leadership of Water Supply Minister and Guardian Minister of the district, Gulabrao Patil.

After the division of Shiv Sena, five MLAs in the district have accepted the leadership of Eknath Shinde. All five MLAs are trying to maintain their political existence in their constituencies. On the other hand, the situation of Congress in the district is very pathetic and not a single leader of the party has come out for campaigning.

Although the Shiv Sena Thackeray group is contesting the elections, it is seen that the party has not taken any notice from the top level. The situation of the NCP's Sharad Pawar group is also no different. Considering all this, the election will be a real fight between the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena.



As Monday was the last day of campaigning, the constituencies were stirred up by the campaign rounds in 18 municipalities. The candidates for the post of chairman and corporator emphasised holding corner meetings in each ward.

The candidates will try their best to show their strength during the campaign rounds and the atmosphere of campaigning will be calmed down by 10 pm. Meanwhile, the polling staff from the tehsil office has reached the polling station with voting materials and prepared the centre.