 Pune: Udayan Mane To Lead PROP As President; Association Pushes Transparency, Training Upgrades
Pune: Udayan Mane To Lead PROP As President; Association Pushes Transparency, Training Upgrades

Udayan Mane has been elected President of the Professional Realtors of Pune (PROP) Welfare Association for the 2025-27 term, with the association announcing a new committee and a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening professional standards in the region’s real-estate sector.

Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Pune: Udayan Mane To Lead PROP As President; Association Pushes Transparency, Training Upgrades

Pune: Udayan Mane has been elected President of the Professional Realtors of Pune (PROP) Welfare Association for the 2025-27 term, with the association announcing a new committee and a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening professional standards in the region’s real-estate sector. PROP represents real estate brokers across Pune and PCMC and is affiliated with the National Association of Realtors – India (NAR–India).

Along with Udayan Mane, elected member Manish Didmishe has been appointed Secretary, while Murli Ramani will serve as Treasurer. The vice presidents for the term are Tanuj Nagrani (Builder Relations & Sponsorships) and Niraj Singh (Technology & Communications).

The directors appointed include Adv. Mahesh Yadav (PROP Growth), Dinesh Rathi (Training & Mentorship Circles), Vikram Malik (Business Exchange & Cross Sale), Sarang Madrewar (Sports & Cultural Functions), Ravindra Yadav (Digital, PR & Media), and Preet Kohli (Events, Engagement & Networking).

The association outlined measures aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and consumer confidence. These include upgraded training programs for real-estate professionals, a verified directory of certified members, and awareness sessions to help homebuyers and sellers engage with qualified and reliable realtors.

Officials said these steps were expected to improve coordination with developers, legal experts, and regulatory bodies. PROP has also designated Darshan Chawla as Immediate Past President, overseeing Builder Relationship & Mentorship. Kishen Milaney will serve as founder chairman for the same portfolio. Khalid Menon joins the Advisory Board, while Ravi Varma, Chairman Emeritus of NAR–India, will continue as Mentor.

The association underlined that all PROP members are RERA-registered, have cleared the RERA examination, and are affiliated with NAR–India. Members are also equipped to offer multicity real-estate solutions, backed by continuous national and international training that exposes them to global best practices.

PROP further highlighted its bilateral affiliations with Naredco and Credai, enabling greater industry synergy and access to policy discussions. PROP operates its own training institute, the Indian Institute of Real Estate (IIRE), which conducts specialised capacity-building programs for brokers. The association also follows a structured grievance-redressal protocol to address customer complaints in a time-bound and accountable manner.

Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra: Pune Records 9.4°C, Haveli 7.8°C
Udayan Mane said the new committee would focus on deepening professionalism and strengthening stakeholder trust. “Transparent transactions, informed consumers, and trained real-estate advisors are essential for a healthy property market. Our priority is to enhance professionalism within the sector and build stronger trust between practitioners and homebuyers,” he said.

The association added that it aims to promote collaborative growth and contribute to a more organised and transparent real-estate ecosystem in the Pune metropolitan region, he added.

