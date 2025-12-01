'Human Intelligence Will Shape Tomorrow, Not AI': Vishwas Patil At MIT-WPU Event In Pune |

Pune: Human intelligence is essential, and the world of tomorrow will run not on the techniques of Al, but on the teachings of Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram, said senior author and the designated president of the 99th All-India Marathi Literary Conference, Vishwas Patil, here today.

"The world today is becoming an Al-driven world. But Al technology has its limits. Human intelligence is essential, and the world of tomorrow will run not on the techniques of Al, but on the teachings of Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the 30th Philosopher Sants Dnyaneshwar-Tukaram Memorial Lecture Series, jointly organized by MIT World Peace University, World Peace Centre (Alandi), and MAEER's MIT, Pune.

The event was chaired by Dr Vivek Sawant, senior advisor and scientist at MKCL. Also present were Prof. Dr Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder President of World Peace Centre (Alandi) and MAEER's MIT World Peace University, Dr Rahul Karad, Executive President of MIT World Peace University, Dr Ravikumar Chitnis, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Milind Pande, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and Dr Milind Patre, Dean.

Patil said, "Jijau inspired Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with the ideals of world peace. He was deeply influenced by the thoughts of saints. From the union of strength, strategy, and devotion, he built Swaraj. Through Hindavi Swarajya, he worked for the welfare of all humanity. That is why Shivaji Maharaj became the greatest of kings"

Dr Sawant said, "The philosophy of non-duality between science and spirituality is the hallmark of our saint tradition. Today, there is a need for multidisciplinary education, and through it India will become self-reliant. Teach students to search for the Self. Through this quest for the Self, world peace will be achieved."

Prof. Dr Vishwanath Da. Karad said, "These lecture series are important for spreading the message of Indian culture, tradition and philosophy across the world. The only way to prosper as a human being is through the saints."

Dr R. M. Chitnis was welcomed and introduced. Dr Milind Patre moderated the program. Dr Milind Pandey proposed the vote of thanks.