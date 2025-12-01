Pune: Valet Assistant Dies After Drunk Techie Rams Car Into Parking Counter At Kalyaninagar Restaurant |

Pune: A 30-year-old valet parking assistant worker lost his life after being rammed by a Volkswagen car driven by a drunk IT professional. The incident took place at Toit Pub and Restaurant in Kalyani Nagar in Pune on Sunday, around 2.30 pm.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Satyendra Mandal (30) native of Bihar and works as a valet Parking attendant at the Toit Pub, while the accused is Pratap Dhaygude (49), an IT professional and resident of Dhanori and native of Navi Mumbai.

Dhaygude had arrived at the restaurant in an inebriated condition, where he demanded more alcohol. While noticing his condition, the staff of the restaurant offered him to book a cab, but he refused and decided to drive his car parked in the area.

According to the eyewitness, Dhaygude refused to opt for a cab and decided to go in his car, but he lost control of his car. The car rammed into the valet counter, crushing Mandal, who was standing behind it. Restaurant staff immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune City, IPS Somay Munde, said, “The accused has been detained, and police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and the accused will be produced before the court on Monday.”

Senior inspector Anjum Bagwan of Yerawada police said, “The accused was instantly sent for the medical check-up up where it was confirmed that he had consumed alcohol while driving the car; accordingly, a case has been registered in Yerawada Police station.”

The restaurant released a statement later on Sunday, condoling Mandal's death. "We are extremely sad to report that there was an accident outside our restaurant this afternoon, around 3 PM, resulting in the loss of life of one of our colleagues, Satyendar Mandal. A driver rammed his car into Satyendar Mandal, who worked as a valet attendant. An FIR has been registered with the Yerawada Police Station, and the authorities are investigating the incident. We are extending our complete cooperation with the police to help bring justice to the victim. "

The tragic death has once again brought the spotlight on the rising number of drunk-driving cases in Pune, particularly in nightlife hubs such as Kalyani Nagar, Koregaon Park, and Baner. Despite consistent police action and awareness drives, reckless and intoxicated driving continues to claim lives across the city.