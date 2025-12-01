Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Serve Notices To 1,600 History-Sheeters Ahead Of Local Body Elections, Including Some Politicians

IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With municipal council and municipal panchayat polls happening on Tuesday and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections to be held soon, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has served notices to 1,600 known criminals in its jurisdiction to ensure elections are held in a peaceful manner. All of these criminals are history-sheeters with over two to three offences registered against them across the state. Along with that, police have prepared a detailed profile file of 159 criminals who hold the power to influence elections in a bad way.

Police sources said that some political leaders are also included in the list of 159 important crime-prone individuals prepared by the police to prevent the pre-election atmosphere from deteriorating. They have been included after considering factors such as their involvement in past disputes, the mobilisation of their supporters, the tension created during elections, and their local influence. Some of these individuals have more than five criminal cases registered against them, said an official from PCPC’s Crime Branch.

Police Study History

Sensitive polling centres are being re-scrutinised by thoroughly studying the disputes, disturbances, and attempts at booth capturing that occurred in previous elections. Some booths in areas like Hinjawadi, Sangvi, Bhosari, Wakad-Thergaon, and Pimpri Bazaar have been identified as 'highly sensitive', and a review is underway regarding the deployment of additional force, patrols, and CCTV monitoring in these locations.

Tense situations and factionalism were observed in many parts of the city during the last local body elections in commissionerate jurisdiction in the 2015 to 2018 period. By reviewing the documentation of those incidents, a plan has been prepared to deploy more police, traffic control, and Quick Response Teams (QRT) in those areas this year.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey told the media, "Comprehensive planning is underway in the city to ensure the election process runs smoothly. Criminals are being monitored, and no one will be spared. Our priority is to complete the election while maintaining law and order.”

Crime Branch's Independent Scrutiny

In light of the upcoming local body elections, the Anti-Gunda Squad of the Crime Branch has prepared a separate list of notorious and repeat offenders in the city. The process of summoning each person on this list to the office and giving them a direct warning is underway.

A police official said, “A detailed study of each person's past history is being conducted, reviewing their movements, associates, involvement in disputes, and the potential threat they might pose during the election period.” Police also informed that during the warning, a clear message is being given: "Strict action will be taken immediately if any misconduct occurs during the elections."

As the police began issuing preventive notices, many individuals were panicked. Some criminals have stopped their illegal activities, while others have opted to leave the city. Police sources say that a clear message has been delivered to the criminal gangs that immediate action will be taken if any trouble occurs during the election period.