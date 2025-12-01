Nanded VIDEO: Medical Officer Assaulted Over Molestation Allegations |

In Nanded city, a medical officer serving at a government hospital was beaten up by relatives, accusing him of molestation. The video of this assault has gone viral on social media; but no official complaint has been filed with the police station in this regard.

According to the information received, this incident took place a few days ago at a government hospital in Kautha area of ​​the Nanded city. Medical officer Dr Balaprasad Kunturkar was sitting in his office in the hospital. At this time, some women and her relatives came to the doctor’s cabin.

At this time, the woman accused Kunturkar of molestation. This also led to a verbal argument between Kunturkar and the woman. At the same time, the woman's relatives present there attacked Kunturkar and started beating. A video of this assault was made and is going viral on social media.

In yet other shocking incident, Nanded witnessed an unimaginable and emotionally sensational incident on Thursday evening after a young woman performed wedding rituals with the dead body of her lover, hours after he was brutally murdered, allegedly by her own family members, allegedly being a case of honour killing. He was shot and then bludgeoned to death with a floor tile on the head, killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, the victim’s girlfriend alleged that her father and brothers opposed their relationship and killed him. Despite this, she declared, "I will remain his forever," and went ahead with a symbolic marriage to his dead body. She expressed that while her family may have killed her lover, she had won by marrying him even in death.