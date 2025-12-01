 Nanded VIDEO: Medical Officer Assaulted Over Molestation Allegations
According to the information received, this incident took place a few days ago at a government hospital in the Kautha area of ​​the Nanded city. Medical officer Dr Balaprasad Kunturkar was sitting in his office in the hospital. At this time, some women and her relatives came to the doctor’s cabin.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
In Nanded city, a medical officer serving at a government hospital was beaten up by relatives, accusing him of molestation. The video of this assault has gone viral on social media; but no official complaint has been filed with the police station in this regard.

According to the information received, this incident took place a few days ago at a government hospital in Kautha area of ​​the Nanded city. Medical officer Dr Balaprasad Kunturkar was sitting in his office in the hospital. At this time, some women and her relatives came to the doctor’s cabin. 

At this time, the woman accused Kunturkar of molestation. This also led to a verbal argument between Kunturkar and the woman. At the same time, the woman's relatives present there attacked Kunturkar and started beating. A video of this assault was made and is going viral on social media.

