 Jalgaon: Gandhi Research Foundation Organises Anti-Superstition Drive For Students
In view of the superstitions prevalent in the tribal community, a special awareness program was organised by Gandhi Research Foundation (GRF) on 28th November to eradicate superstitions and raise awareness of scientific viewpoints in order to explain scientific truths and scientific truths to the children of this community.

Vijay Pathak Updated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
In this program organised by the Gandhi Research Foundation, Dr Ayub Pinjari gave examples of various superstitions to the students and explained the scientific reasons behind them in simple language.

Demonstrations on the tricks used in the art of magic, the science behind the so-called miracles of the magicians, as well as how rumors and misunderstandings are created, were also shown on this occasion. Along with Dr Ayub Pinjari, Principal Vijay Rohidas Kachchhave, Zilla Parishad Teachers Kailash Barela, Ravindra Patil, and Sunanda Vijay Patil also actively participated in this activity.

Chandrakant Chaudhary, a volunteer of Gandhi Research Foundation, highlighted the importance of scientific integrity, truth, prudence, and social reforms through the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi. Vijay Kachhave thanked the foundation and said that such programs increase thoughtfulness among students and make them aware of proper decision-making. At the conclusion, the students cleared their doubts through a question-and-answer session.

