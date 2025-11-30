Pune: Press Boycotts 149th NDA Passing Out Parade After Disrespectful Treatment

National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune | Representational Image | File Photo

Pune: Coverage of the 149th Passing Out Parade (POP) at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, was marred on Sunday after media representatives staged an unprecedented walkout, alleging inappropriate treatment and restrictions imposed by officers on duty.

According to the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ), also known as Shramik Patrakar Sangh in Pune, journalists invited to cover the ceremony were abruptly shifted to a seating area from where photographing or recording the address of the Reviewing Officer, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, was not possible. The union has submitted a formal complaint seeking an investigation into the incident.

PUWJ stated that one officer also dismissed previous media coverage as a “flop show”. This remark was called baseless by PUWJ, as they noted that earlier NDA events had received extensive coverage in print, television, digital media and social media. PUWJ especially referred to the passing out of the first batch of women cadets earlier this year, which went viral across the world. “Such behaviour undermines the professional responsibilities of the press,” PUWJ President Brijmohan Patil said in the complaint.

Due to the lack of cooperation and what journalists described as disrespectful conduct, the media collectively chose to leave the venue in protest. This is the first time in the history of NDA parade reporting that something like this has happened, as PUWJ maintained that journalists and reporters have always maintained respect for the people present at NDA.

Despite the controversy, the POP proceeded with full ceremonial honours. A total of 328 cadets of the 149th course passed out on Sunday at the historic Khetrapal Parade Ground. Of these, 216 cadets received bachelor’s degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University across science, computer science, and arts streams. Eighteen cadets from friendly foreign nations also graduated. Additionally, 112 Navy and Air Force cadets completed the three-year BTech course and will be formally awarded degrees after their final year of training at the respective academies.

Addressing the cadets, Admiral Tripathi highlighted the central role of technology in shaping modern military leadership. “Technology is changing the speed of thoughts; technology is our greatest future asset,” he said, urging cadets to remain focused on duty rather than accolades. He also commended the presence of women cadets in the second batch, saying they stand “shoulder to shoulder” with their male counterparts.

PUWJ has urged the NDA administration to initiate corrective measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur, emphasising that the press has always supported and documented the academy’s achievements.