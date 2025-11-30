Nashik's MVPS Honoured With 'Best Educational Institution In India – 2025' Award By ISTE |

Nashik: Recognising the remarkable work in the field of engineering and technical education, the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), a national professional body, has honoured the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS), Nashik, with the prestigious “Best Educational Institution in India – 2025” award. The award was presented on Saturday, 29 November, at a grand ceremony held in Puducherry (Pondicherry). MVPS office bearers, members of the board of directors and principals accepted the award from the dignitaries.



The award was presented during the inaugural ceremony of the 55th ISTE National Annual Faculty Convention, organised at Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College, Puducherry. ISTE is the only national organisation for teachers in the engineering and technical education sector, and this award is conferred after an in-depth evaluation of institutions across the country.





Those present to receive the award included MVPS General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakre, President, Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice President, Vishwas More, Vice President, Devaram Mogle, Secretary, Dilip Dalvi, Directors Adv. Sandeep Gulve, Ramesh Pingale, Adv. Laxman Landge, KBT College of Engineering Principal, Dr Satish R. Dewne, and MVPS RSM Polytechnic Principal Prof. Prashant N. Patil.